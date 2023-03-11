 Best LBs Available in 2023 FA and Draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Best LBs Available in 2023 FA and Draft

S

So Be

Club Member
Joined
Jul 2, 2006
Messages
15,816
Reaction score
1,026
www.pff.com

Best linebackers available in the 2023 NFL Draft and free agency | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

This year’s class of available options isn’t particularly loaded with star-caliber players, but there are a lot of guys who can make an immediate impact on their new teams from Day 1.
www.pff.com www.pff.com

Miami needs two LBs and it is not a strength of this draft. I am hoping we can get one good starter from FA.

BEST FREE AGENTS (RANK AMONG PFF’S TOP 100 FREE AGENTS)

  1. Lavonte David (6)
  2. Tremaine Edmunds (17)
  3. David Long (26)
  4. T.J. Edwards (28)
  5. Leighton Vander Esch (42)
  6. Bobby Okereke (50)
  7. Germaine Pratt (52)
  8. Drue Tranquill (65)
  9. Alex Singleton (78)
  10. Kyzir White (84)
 
S

So Be

Club Member
Joined
Jul 2, 2006
Messages
15,816
Reaction score
1,026
Jamesw

Jamesw

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 8, 2019
Messages
1,696
Reaction score
5,286
Age
60
Location
Bangkok
Which ones are the best fit for us/Fangio? Henley? Campbell? Sewell?
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
58,130
Reaction score
132,569
Location
Kissimmee,FL
So Be said:

BEST LBS IN THE 2023 NFL DRAFT (PFF BIG BOARD RANK)


I'm thinking we could add one with a later pick to develop.
Click to expand...
I love Jack Campbell but Drew Sanders should be higher than him
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom