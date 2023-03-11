Best LBs Available in 2023 FA and Draft

Best linebackers available in the 2023 NFL Draft and free agency | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF
This year’s class of available options isn’t particularly loaded with star-caliber players, but there are a lot of guys who can make an immediate impact on their new teams from Day 1.
Miami needs two LBs and it is not a strength of this draft. I am hoping we can get one good starter from FA.
BEST FREE AGENTS (RANK AMONG PFF’S TOP 100 FREE AGENTS)
- Lavonte David (6)
- Tremaine Edmunds (17)
- David Long (26)
- T.J. Edwards (28)
- Leighton Vander Esch (42)
- Bobby Okereke (50)
- Germaine Pratt (52)
- Drue Tranquill (65)
- Alex Singleton (78)
- Kyzir White (84)