Best Move Left for the Dolphins

MIAMI DOLPHINS: SIGN RB DALVIN COOKThe division rival New York Jets could make a lot of sense for Cook, too, with some doubts from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport shared on the “Pat McAfee Show“ that standout 2022 rookie running back Breece Hall will be ready out of the gate.
Cook was released despite recording back-to-back seasons with at least 1,150 rushing yards, 45 missed tackles forced and 30 explosive rushes, ranking top six among running backs in all three categories. Miami has a very respectable three-headed monster in rookie Devon Achane, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., but Cook is a true three-down workhorse who can add an element to this offense and keep defenses on their toes.
Cook’s 24.1% stuff rate (percentage of rushes for a loss or no gain) over the past two seasons led the NFL. His 73.4 rushing grade ranks 49th out of 73 running backs with at least 100 carries over the span, but Mike McDaniel’s scheme and the space created by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will certainly help in that regard.
Working against the hometown return for Cook is the Dolphins already leading the league in 2023 cash spending, and Cook is apparently not interested in taking any sort of discount or flier, but … in for a penny, in for a pound?
