 Best news of the night | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Best news of the night

M

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
2,637
Reaction score
2,187
This may go down as one of the worst dolphins days in history. We could’ve easily been 4-0 with Tua tonight, first time in 27 years I think. Instead we’re staring down another mediocre season with a QB nobody wants
 
M

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
2,637
Reaction score
2,187
ChambersChamps said:
He will be fine. He’s got a concussion. I think he will miss Jets game which we should win with Teddy and then I expect he will be back.
Click to expand...
Fine? His body seized up on national tv. No way he plays before our bye. Concussions of that magnitude are no joke
 
ChambersChamps

ChambersChamps

Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 3, 2006
Messages
602
Reaction score
358
Location
Wisconsin
mandal24 said:
This may go down as one of the worst dolphins days in history. We could’ve easily been 4-0 with Tua tonight, first time in 27 years I think. Instead we’re staring down another mediocre season with a QB nobody wants
Click to expand...
Oh my gosh dude overreact some more
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
18,606
Reaction score
38,116
Location
Bahamas
mandal24 said:
This may go down as one of the worst dolphins days in history. We could’ve easily been 4-0 with Tua tonight, first time in 27 years I think. Instead we’re staring down another mediocre season with a QB nobody wants
Click to expand...
Hyperbole much.

Did you just start watching the team this year?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom