Best Non Dolphin Fan Base

In the wake of the most hated fan base thread, who have you sat near or hung out with whose company you enjoyed or respected.
Mrs Neptune and I enjoyed a game in Tampa sitting between Buccs and Cowboy fans, me wearing a Dolphin T shirt, great friendly banter and laughs, everyone shook hands at the end of the night.
Jags fans when they know you are from the U.K.
Giants fans who on realising we were “Brits” force fed us beer and burgers.
