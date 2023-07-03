 Best Non Dolphin Fan Base | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Best Non Dolphin Fan Base

In the wake of the most hated fan base thread, who have you sat near or hung out with whose company you enjoyed or respected.
Mrs Neptune and I enjoyed a game in Tampa sitting between Buccs and Cowboy fans, me wearing a Dolphin T shirt, great friendly banter and laughs, everyone shook hands at the end of the night.
Jags fans when they know you are from the U.K.
Giants fans who on realising we were “Brits” force fed us beer and burgers.
 
I have always been a bit impressed with the Browns fans, for nothing more than their loyalty to that team after so many years of futility. (we can relate in some ways.....)
 
I like the raves fanbase and culture, those folks are like a college town.
 
GB Packers
Good shout guys, sat next to them. What a friendly knowledgeable bunch, mind you they were probably just glad to be in the warm
 
Went to two Colts games and two Titans games. Their fans are pretty chill from what I saw.
 
Packers fans take the cake overall from what I’ve experienced.

Eagles, Patriots, and Steelers fans….. I won’t even tolerate a conversation with. Can’t stand the majority of them. Can’t stand a single Patriots fan I’ve ever encountered out of the thousands at our stadium and theirs.
 
