Best part about these trades is...

M

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
2,803
Reaction score
2,362
Chase Edmonds is GONE.

I'm sure he's a lovely human being and I wish nothing but the best for him and his family but my goodness, I don't think I've ever disliked a Dolphins player more than him. (One could argue Iggy but its not his fault as to where he was drafted plus he actually had the game-winning play against the Steelers #progress)

Sorry if that sounds cruel, but my goodness, that dude STUNK and I'd imagine trading him gets him off of our salary cap for next year?

Sorry mods, this can be merged, not sure it belongs it's own thread but I needed a moment to celebrate another win today :p
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
1,866
Reaction score
4,224
Age
33
Location
New York
Just going from Edmonds to Wilson is a big upgrade. I picked him up in my money FF league and he has been a solid RB2 all season. Had some injuries, so I play him every week…will be nice to see him in a Dolphins jersey!
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
5,656
Reaction score
7,301
Location
Miami
I will miss the way Edmonds would throw the ball straight to the ground the moment it hit his finger tips. Wish him the best but **** him if he does better in Denver.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
19,301
Reaction score
40,414
Location
Bahamas
Bopkin02 said:
I think it was a good move to dump Edmonds, but to say that he was your most disliked player?
Dion Jordan? Ray Lucas? Jonathan Martin? Richie Incognito? Sammy Smith?
Click to expand...
Flavor of the month hate.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
54,042
Reaction score
115,901
Location
Kissimmee,FL
I'm very exited about having Wilson share snaps with Mostert and yes, just not having Edmonds helps the offense
 
T

tommyp

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 12, 2010
Messages
2,060
Reaction score
1,907
Bopkin02 said:
I think it was a good move to dump Edmonds, but to say that he was your most disliked player?
Dion Jordan? Ray Lucas? Jonathan Martin? Richie Incognito? Sammy Smith?
Click to expand...
Plus jamar fletcher and I’ll throw in olivadotti for a coach. Lol
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 22, 2017
Messages
5,026
Reaction score
6,079
Age
41
Location
Tampa
Chase won’t have to worry about catching passing anymore. Rus can’t hit a barn anymore lol
 
