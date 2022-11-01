Best part about these trades is...

Chase Edmonds is GONE.I'm sure he's a lovely human being and I wish nothing but the best for him and his family but my goodness, I don't think I've ever disliked a Dolphins player more than him. (One could argue Iggy but its not his fault as to where he was drafted plus he actually had the game-winning play against the Steelers #progress)Sorry if that sounds cruel, but my goodness, that dude STUNK and I'd imagine trading him gets him off of our salary cap for next year?Sorry mods, this can be merged, not sure it belongs it's own thread but I needed a moment to celebrate another win today