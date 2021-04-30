 Best Player Available Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Best Player Available Thread

NFL.com's top rated prospects available, in order:

1) JOK

2) Barmore

3) E. Moore

4) Jenkins

5) Dickerson

6) Javonte

7) Ojulari

8) Moehrig

9) T. Marshall, Jr.

10) Tyson Campbell

11) Nick Bolton
 
Javonte Williams
Christian Barmore
Teven Jenkins
Owusu Koromoah
Azeez Ojulari
Elijah Moore
 
Jenkins
Radunz
Moehrig
JOK
J Williams
Barmore
E Moore
Ojulari


I would guess Miami is not looking at WR or Edge so one of Williams/Jenkins/Moehrig would suit me.

Not sure JOK is a fit but he would be an intriguing pick for Flores D.
 
Where does (if at all) anyone want Miami to take Sermon. I think he would be a steal in RD 5 but I think if Miami wants him they may have to take him in round 4.
 
At this point, we need to take O-Linemen. It's our biggest area of need.

So, unless there's some stud BPA available... then okay I'd take him, and trade our current starter for O-Linemen.

Aside from that, take OL.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
ATM machine
MLS Soccer
PIN Number
HIV Virus
DC Comics
VIN Number

redundant I know lol
Click to expand...
Funny when analysts say teams should just take the best BPA available. btw this phenomenon is called RAS Syndrome (Redundant Acronym Syndrome ) Which ironically itself is an RAS. And this concludes today's lesson on acronyms. Tomorrow: Homophones!
 
My Miami specific board has the following order but this was put together before yesterday's picks:

1. Olujari
2. Ossai
3. JOK
4. Jenkins
5. Cosmi
6. Moehrig
7. Humphrey
8. Dickerson
9. Williams
10. Baramore
11. Radunz
12. Basham
13. Eichenberg
14. Robinson
15 Davis
16. Browning
17. Brown
18.Eskridge
19. E Moore
20. Molden
 
Is there a reason owusu-koramoah is falling? I thought he had good coverage skills? Humphrey is intriguing
 
My best available:

Top 20

1. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida St. (this years Antoine Winfield Jr - the kid people will look back in twelve months and wonder how he went so late)

Top 25

2. Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
3. Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

Top 40

4. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Off LB, Notre Dame
5. Carlos Basham, EDGE, Wake Forest
6.. Richie Grant, S, UCF (elite instincts but average athlete)
7. Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina (tackle breaking machine)
8. Jabril Cox, Off LB, LSU
9. Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
10. Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama
11. Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU (too many drops!)
12. Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas (not ready to play year one)
13. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
14. Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas
15. Brady Christensen, OT, BYU
16. Elerson Smith, EDGE, Northern Iowa
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
Is there a reason owusu-koramoah is falling? I thought he had good coverage skills?
Click to expand...

Think the NFL can't place him. Too big for Safety to small for LB. Simmons lack of success last year probably going against tweeners like him. Think he probably goes very early today though.
 
