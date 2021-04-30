Best Player Available Thread

Dolph N.Fan
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 20,380
- Reaction score
- 12,960
- Location
- Columbus, OH
Who does every have on their BPA available boards and what players should Miami take?
ATM machineBest player available available?
Funny when analysts say teams should just take the best BPA available. btw this phenomenon is called RAS Syndrome (Redundant Acronym Syndrome ) Which ironically itself is an RAS. And this concludes today's lesson on acronyms. Tomorrow: Homophones!ATM machine
MLS Soccer
PIN Number
HIV Virus
DC Comics
VIN Number
redundant I know lol
hee heeAt this point, we need to take O-Linemen. It's our biggest area of need.
So, unless there's some stud BPA available... then okay I'd take him, and trade our current starter for O-Linemen.
Aside from that, take OL.
Is there a reason owusu-koramoah is falling? I thought he had good coverage skills? Humphrey is intriguingMy Miami specific board has the following order but this was put together before yesterday's picks:
1. Olujari
2. Ossai
3. JOK
4. Jenkins
5. Cosmi
6. Moehrig
7. Humphrey
8. Dickerson
9. Williams
10. Baramore
11. Radunz
12. Basham
13. Eichenberg
14. Robinson
15 Davis
16. Browning
17. Brown
18.Eskridge
19. E Moore
20. Molden
Is there a reason owusu-koramoah is falling? I thought he had good coverage skills?
Is there a reason owusu-koramoah is falling? I thought he had good coverage skills? Humphrey is intriguing