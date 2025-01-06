Best possible outcome- Observations from losing to the dog-assed Jets

This was not a playoff team all year, period. I don't think anyone would have enjoyed watching our team get pounded in Buffalo with an erratic Snoop or an unreliable Tua. I'm talking about more than our starter's health, btw. He is unreliable in every possible way that matters.



I thought that Rodgers would put in a great performance on his way out, just as I thought McD and his boys would not.



This is a HC who isn't learning, is wasting good young players, leads the league in most yards lost calling ridiculous, unnecessary stupid plays. Routinely turns first and 10 into second and 15 or worse. Wastes timeouts like they're free and generally has little feel for the game. I know soccer fans who would do better than his 4 for 20+ challenge rate. It's over cool guy, turn in your silly playbook, pack your crap and head West, young man.



Why was Achane, or Jonnu Smith on the field down 12 with less than a minute left? and they called a play for Achane that had no upside, just a risk of a really stupid injury



I think Jaylen Wright must be wondering "are there any decent plays in coach's playbook for me?"



I saw a very long list of impending free agents for this team and they only one who would come back is Ogbah.



For those who were encouraged by better offensive play in the second half, don't be. We never play complimentary football so we watched the defense completely crap the bed as Snoop and the O looked decent for about 2 drives.



Speaking of the defense, is anyone still convinced this is a top 10 unit? Doesn't look like it to me whether Weaver stays or not. There are too many holes and too many JAGs on this side of the ball. When 4/5's of your secondary are UDFAs, washed up vets and your former star safety who hasn't played well since the Obama administration, you have problems. When your LBs are this average, you have problems. When the only guys who are healthy and coming back from your front four are Chop and Sieler you better bring in major reinforcements from the draft.



Ty Warren or an impact defender for me at #13 and I'll tell you this. I'll be watching Kelvin Banks against a very good OSU pass rush next week. If he holds up very well he won't be available at #13, if he doesn't, he won't be worth the 13h pick. I think there might be some real value on the edge available at 13 and we can't have enough good young edges. It worked well for the Nyets tonight with Will McDonald who absolutely abused your vet LT tonight.



I don't need to look at the PFF grades from the OL. It was the worst performance of the year. we're getting 2 new guards next year one way or the other. I just pray to the football gods that McLovin' won't be around to select them or coach them. I'm convinced that a huge problem with this OL is that by calling these dopey plays he is counting on his OL to do things that good linemen would have trouble doing. It looked to me that on more than one of his inane running plays his OL didn't know who to block (game 17 btw) and there were gaping holes in the line before or right after the back got the ball.



I love that Jalen Ramsey still gives AF that young punks like Garrett Wilson are beating him but that's going to have to be addressed at some point, either personnel or scheme wise.



Why can't this team win in the cold? because they're soft AF, simple as that and it comes from the HC.



If Bob Kraft can cut the cord after 1 year, Mr Magoo can, too.



Last thing- Least Objectionable Player awards go to Zach Sieler, Jordyn Brooks, Calais Campbell and Jonnu Smith.

Rookie who didn't embarrass himself award goes to Chop and Malik Washington

Least valuable player award is a tie between the two starting guards and the two starting safeties