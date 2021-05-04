 Best potential receivers' room since? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Best potential receivers' room since?

LoneyROY7

LoneyROY7

I think this is the most talent we've had at receiver/TE position in quite some time.

Waddle, Fuller, Parker, Williams, Gesicki, and Long. Speed, size, and versatility. Jaylen is special and I'm really excited for Fuller who I believe will be a great fit w/ Tua as long he stays on the field.

We may just finally have ourselves some real playmakers, boys.
 
Danny

Danny

When it comes to playmakers I always think about the Clayton/Duper days. A bit later than that we had Fryar and Mcduffie. It's been a long time since we had more than one guy that could really make plays outside.
 
