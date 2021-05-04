Best potential receivers' room since?

LoneyROY7
Second String
- Joined
- Aug 10, 2010
- Messages
- 1,898
- Reaction score
- 1,321
I think this is the most talent we've had at receiver/TE position in quite some time.
Waddle, Fuller, Parker, Williams, Gesicki, and Long. Speed, size, and versatility. Jaylen is special and I'm really excited for Fuller who I believe will be a great fit w/ Tua as long he stays on the field.
We may just finally have ourselves some real playmakers, boys.
Waddle, Fuller, Parker, Williams, Gesicki, and Long. Speed, size, and versatility. Jaylen is special and I'm really excited for Fuller who I believe will be a great fit w/ Tua as long he stays on the field.
We may just finally have ourselves some real playmakers, boys.