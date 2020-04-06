Best QB fit for Chan Gailey’s Offense?

S

Swollcolb

Scout Team
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
415
Reaction score
592
Don’t want this to turn into a Tua Vs Herbert thread even though it probably will. But I’m just curious scheme wise which QB would excel best?

Watching a lot of Herbert tape lately trying to open up my eyes to other prospects I noticed Oregon ran a TON of 1 read, quick game horizontal passes. Herberts arm strength allowed him to get the ball there quickly to give receiver extra time to make a play. This is something I’ve been reading Gaileys offense thrives off of, spread out, quick game horizontal passes. I think schematically this helps hide some of Herberts weaknesses and highlight his strengths. Only downfall I noticed, sometimes Herberts passes had a little too much heat on them and if his accuracy is a touch off it makes the pass very hard to catch for receiver.

Tua on the other hand doesn’t have quite the velocity on the quick passes but he can get the ball out really quickly with a fast release which has a similar effect. I personally have been a Tua fan and he is my preference in the draft. I think he has more tools in terms of variety of offenses he can be successful in.

However Im starting to understand why Herbert may be the better scheme fit (for Gaileys offense) due to quick pass game with Herberts lasers, then with deep shots and QB runs mixed in.

Curious what you guys think?
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
923
Reaction score
593
Tua can throw the quick pass with more accuracy than Herbert, and he makes better decisions.

There is only one knock on Tua and that is durability.

I don't think Herbert is close to Tua, he should be based on physical traits, but he lacks in some areas that might not be fixable.

Given a choice there really ins't one.

Even with the injury worries you take Tua over Herbert.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
7,155
Reaction score
16,614
Location
Georgia
A good OC should build his system around the strengths of the offense and the QB.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom