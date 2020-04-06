Best QB fit for Chan Gailey’s Offense?

Don’t want this to turn into a Tua Vs Herbert thread even though it probably will. But I’m just curious scheme wise which QB would excel best?



Watching a lot of Herbert tape lately trying to open up my eyes to other prospects I noticed Oregon ran a TON of 1 read, quick game horizontal passes. Herberts arm strength allowed him to get the ball there quickly to give receiver extra time to make a play. This is something I’ve been reading Gaileys offense thrives off of, spread out, quick game horizontal passes. I think schematically this helps hide some of Herberts weaknesses and highlight his strengths. Only downfall I noticed, sometimes Herberts passes had a little too much heat on them and if his accuracy is a touch off it makes the pass very hard to catch for receiver.



Tua on the other hand doesn’t have quite the velocity on the quick passes but he can get the ball out really quickly with a fast release which has a similar effect. I personally have been a Tua fan and he is my preference in the draft. I think he has more tools in terms of variety of offenses he can be successful in.



However Im starting to understand why Herbert may be the better scheme fit (for Gaileys offense) due to quick pass game with Herberts lasers, then with deep shots and QB runs mixed in.



Curious what you guys think?