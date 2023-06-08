 Best QB performances in a loss | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Best QB performances in a loss

https://www.nfl.com/videos/best-qb-performances-in-a-loss-nfl-throwback

Video on NFL.com listing what they feel were the best performances by a QB in a loss. I think they screwed up and left Lamar's performance last season against the Dolphins.

If they had included that game, 3 of the 18 losses would have been against Tua.

Tua's stat lines in those games:

20/28, 248 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, rating 122.3
36/50, 469 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs, rating 124.1
21/30, 302 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, rating 135.7

Pretty incredible.
 
