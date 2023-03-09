Best RBs Available in 2023 FA & Draft

Best running backs available in the 2023 NFL Draft and free agency | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF
Bijan Robinson is the best running back available in the 2023 NFL Draft, while Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor could be potential options in the trade market.
BEST RBS IN THE 2023 NFL DRAFT (PFF BIG BOARD RANK)
- Bijan Robinson, Texas (27)
- Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (51)
- Zach Charbonnet, UCLA (60)
- Devon Achane, Texas A&M (72)
- DeWayne McBride, UAB (80)
- Tank Bigsby, Auburn (83)
- Kendre Miller, TCU (96)
- Tyjae Spears, Tulane (98)
- Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State (102)
- Sean Tucker, Syracuse (119)