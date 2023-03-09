 Best RBs Available in 2023 FA & Draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Best RBs Available in 2023 FA & Draft

www.pff.com

Best running backs available in the 2023 NFL Draft and free agency | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Bijan Robinson is the best running back available in the 2023 NFL Draft, while Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor could be potential options in the trade market.
www.pff.com www.pff.com

BEST RBS IN THE 2023 NFL DRAFT (PFF BIG BOARD RANK)

  1. Bijan Robinson, Texas (27)
  2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (51)
  3. Zach Charbonnet, UCLA (60)
  4. Devon Achane, Texas A&M (72)
  5. DeWayne McBride, UAB (80)
  6. Tank Bigsby, Auburn (83)
  7. Kendre Miller, TCU (96)
  8. Tyjae Spears, Tulane (98)
  9. Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State (102)
  10. Sean Tucker, Syracuse (119)
My favorite for Miami is still Achane,
 
Curious thing about a lot of those FA RBs: most are from smaller schools/weaker schools (Toledo, Georgia Southern, Florida Atlantic, San Diego St).
 
The Ol Miss RB zach Evans should be on this list. He could be the 2nd or 3rd RB drafted.
 
I thought Gibbs looked pretty good on Sunday. You might have to use #51 on him, though
 
Same here. Love Achane. Also, I think Charbonnet would be a great fit.
 
I think Samaje Perine is a free agent also. That guy is tough. He is a great pass protector. He catches everything. I see him as an upgrade over Mostert and Wilson.
 
Draft
  1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (Rd. 2)
  2. Zach Charbonnet, UCLA (Rd. 2)
  3. DeWayne McBride, UAB (Rd. 3)
  4. Tyjae Spears, Tulane (Rd. 3)
  5. Tank Bigsby, Auburn (Rd. 3)

Free Agency
  1. Miles Sanders
  2. Jamaal Williams
  3. D’Onta Foreman
  4. Kareem Hunt
  5. Damien Harris

That’s my top 5 RB choices for the draft and free agency. I’m all up for just drafting one and resigning Mostert and Wilson to a team friendly deal tho!
 
