Best TE For Us? Still Trying To Figure Out The Delta Between Kittle & MG.

Kittle, is a top blocking TE in the league and is exponentially better blocker than Gesicki was. I know, I know PFF = garbage but if you want to compare the two Kittle was the 3rd ranked blocker with a grade of 69.5 and Gesicki was 52.8 which is 5th worst in the league.



You need a TE that you can line up on the field and not be a liability in the running game and not have to sub off the field in order to call a running play. Mike is simply NOT a well rounded TE and to be honest, he isn't even great in the passing game. Many on this board had high hopes for him, myself included but we need to admit we were wrong and move on. Smythe is a better rounded TE and so is Saubert most likely. Miami still needs TE help, none of the guys on the roster excite me but they are at least lunch pal guys who can do a rounded job.