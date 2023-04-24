 Best TE For Us? Still Trying To Figure Out The Delta Between Kittle & MG. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Best TE For Us? Still Trying To Figure Out The Delta Between Kittle & MG.

I need some help here from the draft brains. It's no secret that this TE class is a barn burner. However, there is a serious dilemma when trying to get into McD's head to see who is the best fit for us? Them trying to figure out who at #51 is the fit becomes even more difficult.

McD let MG go and barely used him last year. We all know MG's skill set. Huge dude, great jump ball threat, no YAC and couldn't block to save his life. McD kept him for a one year look and then decided he wasn't made for his offense (clearly obvious based upon the number of targets and the fact that he's with the Massholes now).

In SF McD had Kittle. Their relationship was so great that Kittle asked for a clause to be put into his contract about not having to play on a team without McD (somewhat joking but still widely reported). Kittle flourished in the offense that Shanahan had and McD was a monster part of. Here's a good article outlining Kittle. https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/10/16/george-kittle-49ers-tight-end-player-comparison

So, with the differences between the two being primariy YAC and blocking, one would think we should be able to clearly outline who is the right target for McD's specific offense.

Who is the pick that we can make at 51 that does what McD wants and is a weapon in our win now style? We;re making all of these moveds like Hill, Fangio, Ramsey to win now so whoever we take at 51 needs to be a TE that can be a wespon in the current campaign.
 
Kittle, is a top blocking TE in the league and is exponentially better blocker than Gesicki was. I know, I know PFF = garbage but if you want to compare the two Kittle was the 3rd ranked blocker with a grade of 69.5 and Gesicki was 52.8 which is 5th worst in the league.

You need a TE that you can line up on the field and not be a liability in the running game and not have to sub off the field in order to call a running play. Mike is simply NOT a well rounded TE and to be honest, he isn't even great in the passing game. Many on this board had high hopes for him, myself included but we need to admit we were wrong and move on. Smythe is a better rounded TE and so is Saubert most likely. Miami still needs TE help, none of the guys on the roster excite me but they are at least lunch pal guys who can do a rounded job.
 
Washington and Kraft are the top two blocking TE's. Perhaps they fall to 51. But if not, I think, Miami looks at the next tier of blocking TE, perhaps at 84 or later.
 
Right. So with all of that said, who is the right guy? Noone is going to out block Washington and the dude is the size of a tractor trailer. Can catch well too though TE1 at Georgia got most of the passing game opportunities. Watching his tape, he'd go block people for free. Seems to LOVE it. But is he too raw as a receiving threat?
 
