Best TE For Us? Still Trying To Figure Out The Delta Between Kittle & MG.

I need some help here from the draft brains. It's no secret that this TE class is a barn burner. However, there is a serious dilemma when trying to get into McD's head to see who is the best fit for us? Them trying to figure out who at #51 is the fit becomes even more difficult.
McD let MG go and barely used him last year. We all know MG's skill set. Huge dude, great jump ball threat, no YAC and couldn't block to save his life. McD kept him for a one year look and then decided he wasn't made for his offense (clearly obvious based upon the number of targets and the fact that he's with the Massholes now).
In SF McD had Kittle. Their relationship was so great that Kittle asked for a clause to be put into his contract about not having to play on a team without McD (somewhat joking but still widely reported). Kittle flourished in the offense that Shanahan had and McD was a monster part of. Here's a good article outlining Kittle. https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/10/16/george-kittle-49ers-tight-end-player-comparison
So, with the differences between the two being primariy YAC and blocking, one would think we should be able to clearly outline who is the right target for McD's specific offense.
Who is the pick that we can make at 51 that does what McD wants and is a weapon in our win now style? We;re making all of these moveds like Hill, Fangio, Ramsey to win now so whoever we take at 51 needs to be a TE that can be a wespon in the current campaign.
