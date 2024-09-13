Best team to switch to?

Tursiops truncatus
Asking for a friend that is a Miami Dolphin fan and may want to jump ship elsewhere.
East
National Football Conference (NFC)
East
1. Kansas City Chiefs
2. Dallas Cowboys / Pittsburgh Steelers
3. GB Packers / Baltimore Ravens
4. SF 49ers
East
- Buffalo Bills (HELL NO. While OK right now, they are even more cursed than the Dolphins)
- New England Patriots (Dynasty over, unlikely they’ll have another)
- New York Jets (Meh. Also a crap organization and perennial second fiddle to the Giants)
- Baltimore Ravens (Hot ****, flashy, fun to watch, good org., recent Super Bowls, perennial contender. Baltimore is a dumpster of a city)
- Cincinnati Bengals (See Buffalo Bills minus the “HELL NO”)
- Cleveland Browns (See Cleveland Browns)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (Legendary franchise. Winning mindset. Always tough and have never let their team such low levels as the Phins. 6 Super Bowls and they’ll be more in our lifetime I’m sure.
- Houston Texans (New kid in the block. May be a top contender in the near future)
- Indianapolis Colts (Shula coached there. Unitas played there. Manning played there. Meh city)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (Mmmhhh… jury still out on Lawrence)
- Tennessee Titans (May be a continuation of the mediocrity of the Houston Oilers in a flashier rapping)
- Denver Broncos (Elway, Manning, cool city, great atmosphere, South Park faves)
- Kansas City Chiefs (Maybe the best option atm as far as becoming a fan of a new team. They’ll wing multiple more SBs in the near and mid-term future, may even break Steelers/Pats record SB wins)
- Oakland Raiders (The Davis family has this once-glorious franchise hostage)
- Los Angeles Chargers (mhhhh… I feel they’ll always be a perennial underachiever, weak stadium atmosphere. Cool enough uniforms and fun to see if Herbert may or may not have it)
National Football Conference (NFC)
East
- Dallas Cowboys (A classic franchise. America’s team. Rugged. Tom Landry has Shula-levels of coolness. Uniform is meh, but helmet logo is just iconic. Last couple of decades have had a case of underachieving.)
- New York Giants (Tough team to play all the time. More “clout” than the Jets in the capital of the world NYC. Parcels and that win over the undefeated Pats was iconic.
- Philadelphia Eagles (hot banana in recent years, but Philly fans and their city are kinda trashy, and will likely be mediocre or bad after this era)
- Washington Commanders (A classic franchise that was abused by Snider and Wokeness. Ambiguous identity. DC is a hive of corruption and thievery)
- Chicago Bears (See Cleveland Browns)
- Detroit Lions (See Chicago Bears)
- Green Bay Packers (Another Legendary and Classic franchise. Would never reach the lows of the Dolphins even in bad years. Gritty team. Lombardi. Favre.)
- Minnesota Vikings (See Buffalo Bills)
- Atlanta Falcons (Meh. Choked against the Pats in such spectacular fashion they may never shake that off)
- Carolina Panthers (Meh. They’ll be losers for decades to come.)
- New Orleans Saints
- (Meh. They’ll be losers for decades to come.)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Once a laughing stock, they reimagined the team and have had success in the past 2ish decades)
- Arizona Cardinals (Perennial losers)
- Los Angeles Rams (Had a “one and out” yea. May stay losers for a while)
- San Francisco 49ers (Legendary and Classic franchise. Huge concern for multiple SB loses in recent times, and their effect in the franchise psyche)
- Seattle Seahawks (See Rams)
