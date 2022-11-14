 Best thing about Sundays win | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Best thing about Sundays win

BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Feels good to know that if they score we can answer them just as easily. Such a difference from the last 2 years, where we would run the clock out to end the half, now we actually run a 2 minute drill that can actually get us in the endzone. I blame Flores and his attempts to mentally cripple Tua.
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

HOF Pass Master
Club Member
Jamesw said:
The best thing about sundays victory was that we showed killer instinct. We never let up and that is something I’ve been waiting for. This is how champions play!
That was the game I've wanted to see all season. Good all round play from all the units. Just a solid, well won game where the best team dominated every phase.
 
phinzfan21

phinzfan21

Active Roster
I still just smile thinking of how ridiculous FLO's antics with Tua continue to look even worse week to week now. *dreamy music* And then smile thinking about the Dynasty we might have with Tua and McD.
 
D

Duss

Active Roster
For me the best thing is to read the bills mafia implode
 
