Best UDFA’s in team history

What is the actual list you’re looking for? The best players that played for Miami that had previously gone undrafted? Or the best players that Miami signed as UDFAs?



For example, Cam Wake is an obvious choice, but Miami didn’t sign him as an UDFA. He was signed by the Giants, who then cut him after preseason, and then he went to the CFL for a few years. Welker is another good name, but he was originally signed by the Chargers, who cut him midseason.



If we are going off of players that initially signed with Miami, I can’t think of many names from recent memory. Kohou? Bess?