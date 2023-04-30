Best UDFA’s in team history

royalshank
Not a Game-Changer
Sooo, in another thread, brother ‘deep reminded us that both Jim Langer and Larry Little were undrafted - and both in the HOF. The context was around the temptation to dismiss the UDFAs from yesterday as nothing more than camp bodies. Got me thinking - as I don’t know we’ve done this one before - who are the best players we’ve ever had that were not drafted?
Little and Langer, obviously. Others? Cam Wake? Who else?
