 Best UDFA’s in team history | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Best UDFA’s in team history

royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
23,263
Reaction score
27,028
Location
New Jersey
Sooo, in another thread, brother ‘deep reminded us that both Jim Langer and Larry Little were undrafted - and both in the HOF. The context was around the temptation to dismiss the UDFAs from yesterday as nothing more than camp bodies. Got me thinking - as I don’t know we’ve done this one before - who are the best players we’ve ever had that were not drafted?

Little and Langer, obviously. Others? Cam Wake? Who else?
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
59,683
Reaction score
138,349
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Kohou is off to a good start

Back in the 80's the skins got an OT-Joe Jacobi who became a pro bowler and back on those days there were 12 rounds and yet nobody drafted him.
 
traptses

traptses

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Jan 20, 2008
Messages
2,593
Reaction score
3,900
Location
Albany, NY
What is the actual list you’re looking for? The best players that played for Miami that had previously gone undrafted? Or the best players that Miami signed as UDFAs?

For example, Cam Wake is an obvious choice, but Miami didn’t sign him as an UDFA. He was signed by the Giants, who then cut him after preseason, and then he went to the CFL for a few years. Welker is another good name, but he was originally signed by the Chargers, who cut him midseason.

If we are going off of players that initially signed with Miami, I can’t think of many names from recent memory. Kohou? Bess?
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
23,263
Reaction score
27,028
Location
New Jersey
traptses said:
What is the actual list you’re looking for? The best players that played for Miami that had previously gone undrafted? Or the best players that Miami signed as UDFAs?

For example, Cam Wake is an obvious choice, but Miami didn’t sign him as an UDFA. He was signed by the Giants, who then cut him after preseason, and then he went to the CFL for a few years. Welker is another good name, but he was originally signed by the Chargers, who cut him midseason.

If we are going off of players that initially signed with Miami, I can’t think of many names from recent memory. Kohou? Bess?
Click to expand...
Ah good point. How about guys who no one drafted, but played for us at some point?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom