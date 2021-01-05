Best Value = Sewell at 3, WR at 18

Our goal this off season should be to build the best possible offense around Tua.



Assuming that the Jets don't screw us by taking Sewell at 2, the best draft value for us is to take Sewell at 3 and then take the best WR available at 18 where there will almost undoubtedly be a very good one there.



There's a huge drop off between Sewell and the next best T prospect. Sewell is a generational prospect and taking him allows us to improve 2 positions by kicking Hunt over to RG, keeping Kindley at LG and finding a C later in the draft... Or just leaving that job to Dieter who looked very good in limited play this year.



Where the T class is pretty weak outside of Sewell, this WR class is deep and stout. We can grab a Bateman, Marshall, Moore or maybe even Waddle (he'll probably be gone) at 18 and still potentially grab an explosive, alpha WR.



This is a better value than drafting Smith at 3 and a decent tackle prospect (or something else) at 18.