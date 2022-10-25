Best/worst QB values in NFL, via nfl.com

BONG SHULA
Average annual salary: $7.6 million
Tagovailoa appears to be the key to new coach Mike McDaniel's offense, with the Dolphins compiling a 4-0 record this season when Tagovailoa plays a full game. McDaniel's system is heavily progression-based, making it a perfect fit for Tagovailoa, who has great feet and balance. Tua's so natural going through his progressions -- the exact opposite of Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco. The Dolphins have a little more pep in their step when Tua is on the field, and the chemistry he's built with Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill and Mike Gesicki has this team as an early-season darling of sorts.
It's wild how quickly the narrative around Tua has changed since he was drafted fifth overall in 2020. In his first two seasons, he traded starts with a 38-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jacoby Brissett, respectively. Now, in Year 3 of his rookie deal, it's clear this group can't win without him; when he's under center, Miami is one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. And it's 100 percent about the system McDaniel put him in when he took over.