Better or Worse: Jaylen Waddle versus Jalen Ramsey - Who Is Better At Their Job?

New little poll series from me. Better or worse. Hey, its the offseason!
I will pick two people in the Dolphins organization, that have similarities in terms of what their skill set is and how they are valued (salary), and have other similarities as well (injury issues, personal issues, fan appeal, etc).
Then the question will simply be, who is better or worse at their job (depending on the people in question). It is not about forecasting the future, their age, or any view of positional value, or what their salaries are. For example, we know QB is a more valuable position than DT. But the #1 rated DT is still better at their job than the #15 rated QB, even though that DT might have a substantially lower salary and play a less important position than the QB. The questions simply will be, right now, who is better at their job, irrespective of positional value or paycheck.
So let's start with Jaylen Waddle and Jalen Ramsey. They both have the same first name, although spelled differently. They both are at high value positions. They are both paid like they are elite at their job.
Who is better? Ergo is Waddle a better WR, than Ramsey is a CB, or the other way around? That is the poll question.
Then the comments section is reserved for all the ancillary issues, which matter as well.
