 Better or Worse: Jaylen Waddle versus Jalen Ramsey - Who Is Better At Their Job? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Better or Worse: Jaylen Waddle versus Jalen Ramsey - Who Is Better At Their Job?

Who is better at their job right now?

  • Ramsey

  • Waddle

Results are only viewable after voting.
New little poll series from me. Better or worse. Hey, its the offseason!

I will pick two people in the Dolphins organization, that have similarities in terms of what their skill set is and how they are valued (salary), and have other similarities as well (injury issues, personal issues, fan appeal, etc).

Then the question will simply be, who is better or worse at their job (depending on the people in question). It is not about forecasting the future, their age, or any view of positional value, or what their salaries are. For example, we know QB is a more valuable position than DT. But the #1 rated DT is still better at their job than the #15 rated QB, even though that DT might have a substantially lower salary and play a less important position than the QB. The questions simply will be, right now, who is better at their job, irrespective of positional value or paycheck.

So let's start with Jaylen Waddle and Jalen Ramsey. They both have the same first name, although spelled differently. They both are at high value positions. They are both paid like they are elite at their job.

Who is better? Ergo is Waddle a better WR, than Ramsey is a CB, or the other way around? That is the poll question.

Then the comments section is reserved for all the ancillary issues, which matter as well.
 
This one is a little tough for me. I think they are both pretty good. I would not have handed out either contract. Definitely a no on Ramsey at his age at that position. Twitch can go quickly. In my view, smart organizations trade players in that spot at that age as opposed to resigning them to huge deals with term. I am still unclear exactly how good Waddle is, and how much he benefited from the system, until it was figured out by opposing defenses. Then the other issue is they have big dollars tied up in 2 WRs, at the expense of other positions. Although it is a separate issue, it is related, because if you are going to pour money into the position, that player better really be good.

At any rate, Ramsey had a 77 grade from PFF, which placed him 16 of 222 CBs. Good, not elite, but a pretty good grade. Waddle had a 72 grade, and was ranked 39 of 98 WRs (amazing how many fewer graded WRs than CBs). Distinctly average grade, middle of the pack. He also had all of 58 receptions for 744 yards, and a whopping 2 TDs last year. He also seems to get knicked up a fair bit, more-so than Ramsey. This is what you might expect out of a $5mm-$10mm a year WR, not a $25mm-$30mm a year WR that we gave up a fair bit of draft capital to move up and get. I am not a PFF nerd stat guy either, but those grades for last year are pretty consistent with my eyeballs.

So I reluctantly voted Ramsey. But I think both contracts are a mistake, for different reasons.
 
