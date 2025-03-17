Better or Worse: Jaylen Waddle versus Jalen Ramsey - Who Is Better At Their Job?

This one is a little tough for me. I think they are both pretty good. I would not have handed out either contract. Definitely a no on Ramsey at his age at that position. Twitch can go quickly. In my view, smart organizations trade players in that spot at that age as opposed to resigning them to huge deals with term. I am still unclear exactly how good Waddle is, and how much he benefited from the system, until it was figured out by opposing defenses. Then the other issue is they have big dollars tied up in 2 WRs, at the expense of other positions. Although it is a separate issue, it is related, because if you are going to pour money into the position, that player better really be good.



At any rate, Ramsey had a 77 grade from PFF, which placed him 16 of 222 CBs. Good, not elite, but a pretty good grade. Waddle had a 72 grade, and was ranked 39 of 98 WRs (amazing how many fewer graded WRs than CBs). Distinctly average grade, middle of the pack. He also had all of 58 receptions for 744 yards, and a whopping 2 TDs last year. He also seems to get knicked up a fair bit, more-so than Ramsey. This is what you might expect out of a $5mm-$10mm a year WR, not a $25mm-$30mm a year WR that we gave up a fair bit of draft capital to move up and get. I am not a PFF nerd stat guy either, but those grades for last year are pretty consistent with my eyeballs.



So I reluctantly voted Ramsey. But I think both contracts are a mistake, for different reasons.