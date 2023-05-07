Better or Worse (State of the franchise post draft)

With the draft in the rearview mirror and free agency nearing an end, how does Miami compare with last year? Here are my thoughts.



Coaching (better)

Bringing in Fangio might be the best move of the offseason. Specifically, I think we'll see the Dolphins have a better plan against mobile quarterbacks and perform more consistently in crucial third down situations (get off the field). McDaniel should also be better in his second year in terms of clock management, when to be bold and when to be conservative, all the nitty, gritty details of coaching. I would also like to see him get on the officials more if the late season holding issues on Hill and Waddle continue. (Man, do I miss Shula in that regard).



Quarterback (slighly better)

It's a fair expectation that Tua and Thompson will be slightly better in year two of the system. White should be more durable than Bridgewater. Hopefully, we won't find out.



Offensive Line (same)

Butch Barry is yet another new offensive line coach in what has been a revolving door at that coaching position. He wasn't exactly perceived well in Denver, but was with McDaniel in San Francisco. Perhaps he can unlock something in Eichenberg and/or Jackson. Feeney is the only new addition on the offensive line (so far), with standouts Armstead, Williams and Hunt returning. As it stands, this is the biggest question mark for Miami, but perhaps there's more depth with Feeney. Hayes, a 7th rounder, has a chance to be the swing tackle or even challenge Eichenberg at guard. June 1 addition?



Running Back (better)

Surprisingly, Miami brought back the entire running back room. Then, they added Achane in the 3rd round. Cook rumors still persist, but I'm not sure contract-wise that works for the Dolphins. It will be interesting to see how McDaniel incorporates Achane in the lineup. He may be the best receiver among the running backs.



Wide Receivers (better)

This may be the best wide receiver room in the NFL. The Dolphins added Berrios and Anderson to go along with the dynamic duo of Hill and Waddle. Wilson, Ezukanma, and Cracraft figure to compete for one or two spots. Berrios could be a huge upgrade in the slot. No guarantees with Anderson, but potentially that could be a big addition.



Tight End (worse)

Maybe questionable should be used instead of worse. But, like him or not, Gesicki did have some good years for Miami. It was obvious he wasn't a fit in this system, but what do the Dolphins have? Smythe is probably TE1 and Saubert could help as a blocker. The wildcards are Higgins, drafted in the 6th, and Connor, an undrafted free agent in 2022. Both are converted wide receivers. McDaniel thought enough of Connor's potential to keep him on the roster and not expose him on the practice squad. I would imagine those two are battling for one spot. June 1 addition?



Defensive Line (same)

A healthy Ogbah should make a difference. Wilkins and Seiler in the middle is a significant strength. Not a lot of depth besides Davis, Twyman. This may be a spot where an UDFA could make the team.



Linebacker (better)

If he can stay on the field, Long could be one of the key additions for Miami this season. Having Chubb for an entire season, and reuniting with Fangio, should help as well. Phillips is a budding superstar and Baker could do better under Fangio. Tindall could emerge as well.



Secondary (better)

PFF had the Dolphins secondary ranked second to Green Bay entering the 2022 season. The entire unit was decimated by injuries and Byron Jones didn't play a single snap. On a positive note, Kohou was a huge bright spot for Miami as the best UDFA for the team last year. The addition of Ramsey should be huge. Cam Smith was added in the 2nd round and Elliott could have an impact at safety. This should be a huge strength and one of the best units in the NFL.



Special Teams (better)

Berrios and Achance move the needle significantly for the return game.