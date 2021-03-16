 Better TE DUO if it happens? New England or Miami? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Better TE DUO if it happens? New England or Miami?

Better tight Tight end room?

  • New England: Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith

    Votes: 3 8.8%

  • Miami: Kyle Pitts and Mike Gesicki

    Votes: 31 91.2%
  Total voters
    34
Gatorboy999120

Who would have the better TE duo?!

I know each team has more tight ends than that, but not gonna list them all..each duo would be their presumed best duo..if you say we draft Pitts @3 or a trade down if it comes to fruition.

discuss...
 
TrinidadDolfan

1st Team All-Pro
Bill trying to recreate Gronk and Hernandez magic. Won’t happen without Brady. Desperation.

Dolphins fans asking Grier to fill the team’s needs but won’t even fill their significant others needs smh
 
Phinsince92

Gesicki and pitts are a stronger pass catching duo for sure but smith and Henry are better blockers. Would still go gesicki and pitts considering pitts has a MUCH higher ceiling than the other 3.
 
Gatorboy999120

Phinsince92 said:
Gesicki and pitts are a stronger pass catching duo for sure but smith and Henry are better blockers. Would still go gesicki and pitts considering pitts has a MUCH higher ceiling than the other 3.
Pitts and gesicki still can grow as blockers..especially Pitts..only 20 years old...can still gain some muscle, too..and is a willing blocker
 
dolfan91

Class Clown
I've mentioned in other threads since the season ended, having a Gesicki and Pitts combo, would be a headache for other teams to defend.
 
artdnj

Time is Now
Depends on how they would be utilized, BB has a proven track record and of course Brady....we could certainly rock it with those two if executed right
 
P

Gatorboy999120 said:
Pitts and gesicki still can grow as blockers..especially Pitts..only 20 years old...can still gain some muscle, too..and is a willing blocker
I agree, I just don’t think it’s gesickis game at all but that’s fine. elite tight ends are one of the most difficult things to find outside an elite qb, the idea of selecting pitts is really growing on me, even at 3.
 
MrChadRico

How desperate does the last 2 days make Bill Belicheck look.

Its kinda hilarious. Hes destroying New Englands cap future by signing all these guys. Hunter and Jonnu don't scare me at all.
 
Digital

Starter
This isn't going to fit your question, but IMHO, the Dolphins have the better TE room than New England even without Pitts. Gesicki is an ascending star. Smythe is an underrated all around TE. Shaheen is just scratching the surface of what he can become. Our TE room is GOOD. Watch our production, and we'll see seam threats from Gesicki, pass protection and run blocking from Smythe and Shaheen, high productivity in the red zone for all three. Depth. It's a well rounded, deep, and affordable TE room.
 
Gatorboy999120

Digital said:
This isn't going to fit your question, but IMHO, the Dolphins have the better TE room than New England even without Pitts. Gesicki is an ascending star. Smythe is an underrated all around TE. Shaheen is just scratching the surface of what he can become. Our TE room is GOOD. Watch our production, and we'll see seam threats from Gesicki, pass protection and run blocking from Smythe and Shaheen, high productivity in the red zone for all three. Depth. It's a well rounded, deep, and affordable TE room.
With Pitts..is it almost like Gronk/Hernandez 2.0?!
 
