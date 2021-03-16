Better TE DUO if it happens? New England or Miami?

This isn't going to fit your question, but IMHO, the Dolphins have the better TE room than New England even without Pitts. Gesicki is an ascending star. Smythe is an underrated all around TE. Shaheen is just scratching the surface of what he can become. Our TE room is GOOD. Watch our production, and we'll see seam threats from Gesicki, pass protection and run blocking from Smythe and Shaheen, high productivity in the red zone for all three. Depth. It's a well rounded, deep, and affordable TE room.