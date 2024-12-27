 Better without Hill, Chubb and Ramsey? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Better without Hill, Chubb and Ramsey?

Would Grier have been better, sticking with what we had, rather than trading for Hill, Chubb and Ramsey? What roster may have looked like :-

QB Tua

HB Achane

FB Ingold

WR Waddle

WR Malik Washington

TE Johnu Smith / Smyth

LT Armstead

LG Liam Eichenberg

C Aaron Brewer

RG Robert Hunt

RT Austin Jackson



S Jevon Holland

S Brandon Jones

Cb Kendall Fuller

Cb Kader Kohou

Cb noah Ingbinoghene

Mlb Jordan Brooks

Mlb Anthony Walker

Olb Jaelen Phillips/chop Robinson

Olb Van Ginkel

Dt Zach Sieler

Dt Christian Wilkins

Picks taken with following trades-

Tyreek Hill: CB Trent McDuffie, WR Skyy Moore, IOL Darian Kinnard, WR Rashee Rice, and DT Keondre Coburn.

Chubb trade: DT Bryan Bresee & TE AJ Barner

Ramsey trade: LB Byron Young

Not including my biggest gripe with CG, choosing Waddle over Sewell.
 
Hindsight is 20-20, as they say.

I’d prefer we look forward, nothing we can do about the past.
 
I was wrong for being against Hill trade when it was made on principle of trading that much draft capital for a nearly 30 old WR. I expected him to be awesome for the first couple seasons and then fall off in his 30s like any human being.

That being said, I posted in 2023 that I was happy to be wrong on the Tyreek trade because of the added value that I didn’t anticipate from the swagger and confidence he brought to Tua’s game. Everyone talks about McDaniel face timing Tua but he was unknown. Tyreek is an elite WR that just played in 2 SBs with the best QB in game and immediately called Tua out as most accurate QB before they played a game together. Tua needed that imo.

I was against Chubb trade because he’s always hurt. He had an elite rookie season but Ogbah had better stats over the next 4 seasons. That’s counting Ogbah was IR’d and missed most of a season with back issues too. Fangio even poked about that when they asked if he was happy to coach Chubb again and he was like (paraphrased) I barely got to coach him. Fast forward and he’s still hurt.

Ramsey was an awesome trade. He forced his way to Dolphins and has been totally worth the pick and contract. Y’all crazy if you think otherwise. He hustles and lays the wood. For all his warts, Poyer hits too. Holland, Kader, and Fuller are all soft.
 
In hindsight the Ramsey trade is still one I’m making every time. A third round pick + Hunter Long for a 28-year old CB who was arguably the best in football at the time? Sign me up for that any time.

We were all excited about Hill. He’s been disappointing this season and disappointing in big games in general since he’s been here. Still was a huge part of some of the most exciting moments in Dolphins football over the last few decades of misery. I’d probably take the picks back if I could though.

Chubb was a poor move. They really thought they were 1 piece away at the time of the trade. Giving up a 1+ for an injury prone player needing a new contract, and giving him that new contract only for a major injury to occur…… yeah.
 
