Better without Hill, Chubb and Ramsey?

I was wrong for being against Hill trade when it was made on principle of trading that much draft capital for a nearly 30 old WR. I expected him to be awesome for the first couple seasons and then fall off in his 30s like any human being.



That being said, I posted in 2023 that I was happy to be wrong on the Tyreek trade because of the added value that I didn’t anticipate from the swagger and confidence he brought to Tua’s game. Everyone talks about McDaniel face timing Tua but he was unknown. Tyreek is an elite WR that just played in 2 SBs with the best QB in game and immediately called Tua out as most accurate QB before they played a game together. Tua needed that imo.



I was against Chubb trade because he’s always hurt. He had an elite rookie season but Ogbah had better stats over the next 4 seasons. That’s counting Ogbah was IR’d and missed most of a season with back issues too. Fangio even poked about that when they asked if he was happy to coach Chubb again and he was like (paraphrased) I barely got to coach him. Fast forward and he’s still hurt.



Ramsey was an awesome trade. He forced his way to Dolphins and has been totally worth the pick and contract. Y’all crazy if you think otherwise. He hustles and lays the wood. For all his warts, Poyer hits too. Holland, Kader, and Fuller are all soft.