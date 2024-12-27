Better without Hill, Chubb and Ramsey?

normaniii
Active Roster
- Joined
- Jul 30, 2008
- Messages
- 2,373
- Reaction score
- 47
- Location
- wales and will die a prou
Would Grier have been better, sticking with what we had, rather than trading for Hill, Chubb and Ramsey? What roster may have looked like :-
QB Tua
HB Achane
FB Ingold
WR Waddle
WR Malik Washington
TE Johnu Smith / Smyth
LT Armstead
LG Liam Eichenberg
C Aaron Brewer
RG Robert Hunt
RT Austin Jackson
S Jevon Holland
S Brandon Jones
Cb Kendall Fuller
Cb Kader Kohou
Cb noah Ingbinoghene
Mlb Jordan Brooks
Mlb Anthony Walker
Olb Jaelen Phillips/chop Robinson
Olb Van Ginkel
Dt Zach Sieler
Dt Christian Wilkins
Picks taken with following trades-
Tyreek Hill: CB Trent McDuffie, WR Skyy Moore, IOL Darian Kinnard, WR Rashee Rice, and DT Keondre Coburn.
Chubb trade: DT Bryan Bresee & TE AJ Barner
Ramsey trade: LB Byron Young
Not including my biggest gripe with CG, choosing Waddle over Sewell.
QB Tua
HB Achane
FB Ingold
WR Waddle
WR Malik Washington
TE Johnu Smith / Smyth
LT Armstead
LG Liam Eichenberg
C Aaron Brewer
RG Robert Hunt
RT Austin Jackson
S Jevon Holland
S Brandon Jones
Cb Kendall Fuller
Cb Kader Kohou
Cb noah Ingbinoghene
Mlb Jordan Brooks
Mlb Anthony Walker
Olb Jaelen Phillips/chop Robinson
Olb Van Ginkel
Dt Zach Sieler
Dt Christian Wilkins
Picks taken with following trades-
Tyreek Hill: CB Trent McDuffie, WR Skyy Moore, IOL Darian Kinnard, WR Rashee Rice, and DT Keondre Coburn.
Chubb trade: DT Bryan Bresee & TE AJ Barner
Ramsey trade: LB Byron Young
Not including my biggest gripe with CG, choosing Waddle over Sewell.