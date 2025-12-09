Betting Steelers Dolphins

-Steelers are 3 point favorites over the Dolphins (over/under is 41.5).-Should be about 18-20 degrees come kickoff, but no wind or inclement weather. Big difference between that and the 42 degrees for the Jets game, although for anyone that has lived in the cold, 20 degrees, although uncomfortable, with the wind down is still not awful for football.-Dolphins seemingly have struggled in Prime Time and big important games down the stretch.-This Pittsburgh team, however, is not a great Steelers team. Their defense actually stinks. 5th worst in the NFL. Same for the offense, 6th worst in the NFL. Their total point differential is -3. Somehow, they are 7-6.-Achane is fine and will be playing.-Interesting side note is the whole Minkah/Ramsey/Jonnu thing and the battle of the wits re intelligence these guys have on the opponents operation.-Side point not really germane to the betting, but since Roethlisberger left, Pittsburgh has been a slightly better version of the Dolphins. Consistently mediocre. Can't win a playoff game. Here is their record the last few years, even including Roethlisberger. Aaron Rodgers is the ultimate bandaid. This thing looks like it is going nowhere, Rodgers is obviously not a long term solution. The Steelers have not been what people think they are. This thing also looks to need a total rebuild, including potentially the head coach (personally I am not as high on Tomlin as many are and certainly would not trade for him). Since they are a slightly better version of the Dolphins, they are not hung with the same amount of bad deals, and are in the 13th best position in the NFL for cap space next year.