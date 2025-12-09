 Betting Steelers Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Betting Steelers Dolphins

Bet The Spread And The Over/Under

  • Steelers minus 3

  • Dolphins plus 3

  • Wouldn't bet this game on the spread

  • Over 41.5

  • Under 41.5

  • Wouldn't bet the over/under

-Steelers are 3 point favorites over the Dolphins (over/under is 41.5).

-Should be about 18-20 degrees come kickoff, but no wind or inclement weather. Big difference between that and the 42 degrees for the Jets game, although for anyone that has lived in the cold, 20 degrees, although uncomfortable, with the wind down is still not awful for football.

-Dolphins seemingly have struggled in Prime Time and big important games down the stretch.

-This Pittsburgh team, however, is not a great Steelers team. Their defense actually stinks. 5th worst in the NFL. Same for the offense, 6th worst in the NFL. Their total point differential is -3. Somehow, they are 7-6.

-Achane is fine and will be playing.

-Interesting side note is the whole Minkah/Ramsey/Jonnu thing and the battle of the wits re intelligence these guys have on the opponents operation.

-FOR THIS POLL TWO VOTES. PLEASE USE ONE VOTE FOR THE POINT SPREAD SECTION, AND THE SECOND VOTE FOR THE OVER/UNDER SECTION

-Side point not really germane to the betting, but since Roethlisberger left, Pittsburgh has been a slightly better version of the Dolphins. Consistently mediocre. Can't win a playoff game. Here is their record the last few years, even including Roethlisberger. Aaron Rodgers is the ultimate bandaid. This thing looks like it is going nowhere, Rodgers is obviously not a long term solution. The Steelers have not been what people think they are. This thing also looks to need a total rebuild, including potentially the head coach (personally I am not as high on Tomlin as many are and certainly would not trade for him). Since they are a slightly better version of the Dolphins, they are not hung with the same amount of bad deals, and are in the 13th best position in the NFL for cap space next year.

Mike Tomlin has never lost at home on Monday night. The Dolphins under McDaniel have not done well in primetime or in cold weather games vs teams with winning records. Rodgers looks washed but he also did last year and still killed the Dolphins in both games. I see the Steelers winning this game by double digits. I would say Steelers 31 Dolphins 17.
 
Mike Tomlin has never lost at home on Monday night. The Dolphins under McDaniel have not done well in primetime or in cold weather games vs teams with winning records. Rodgers looks washed but he also did last year and still killed the Dolphins in both games. I see the Steelers winning this game by double digits. I would say Steelers 31 Dolphins 17.
well you have to bet the over then, i still only see votes for the under!
 
I haven't seen it posted yet but i'd be interested in the over/under for Miami's team rushing yards, Pittsburgh rushing defense gives up about 132 a game.
that is a plus for miami because they will need to run the ball to win i think:
 
that is a plus for miami because they will need to run the ball to win i think:
I wouldn't be surprised to see Ramsey get two picks off of Tua. I am sure Ramsey and Smith will be fired up. The Steelers will do everything possible to shut down the run and force Tua to pass. We'll see what the Dolphins can do vs what looks like a weaker Steelers defense. Can they force the run again and continue to be successful.
 
I’m pretty confident the Steelers are gonna cover
But I’ll never bet against my team
I’ll bet on Miami but never against them
 
They're going to need to run the ball every game from here on out to win
Luckily for them the next two games are against a poor rushing defense and the worst rushing defense in the NFL
agree. it will be interesting when an opponent sells out to stop the run, and puts the onus back on the dolphins passing game. stuff should open up for us (thusly why a good run game is important plus play action), can we take advantage?
 
