Betting the Dolphins Bengals

Glad I waited for the Tua/Ewers news before I posted this thread.



Current line is Bengals -4.5 on the road, with an over/under of 47.5.



I cannot figure out apples/apples from the same sportsbook how much the line and over/under moved post the Tua news. If anyone knows, please comment. As best as I can tell the Tua benching did not seem to move the line much, which is telling.



It sure is interesting the Dolphins are a massive home underdog to the woeful Bengals. Miami has nothing left to play for, but neither do the Bengals. The Tua V Burrow thing is now out the window. Burrow's job and standing are intact, but boy does he seem miserable all of a sudden too.



Will the players show up for Ewers and McDaniel, or do they just throw in the towel knowing that they are out of it and who knows what else is coming organizationally?



The Bengals at least have an offense and QB to hang their hat on, I am not exactly sure what we have to hang our hat on.



At any rate, vote away and please comment with any thoughts.



SAME RULES. TWO VOTES. ONE FOR THE SPREAD, ONE FOR THE OVER/UNDER.