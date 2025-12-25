Betting The Dolphins Bucs

The Florida championship going to the Jacksonville Jaguars and that bum Trevor Lawrence was most certainly not on my bingo card for the year. I thought that title for sure was going to go to the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield, who are coming to down. What a disappointment they have been this year.



The Bucs still have a chance of making the playoffs. They need to win out. Beat us, and then beat Carolina. That is the only way in for them. So they have a lot to play for. Miami has nothing to play for, and a 7th round rookie making his 2nd start. Tampa's rushing defense is good, 6th best in the NFL. Their pass defense, however, stinks, and is 6th worst in the NFL. We may have to beat them through the air with the mighty Quinn. Not a great setup for the Dolphins.



But oddly, with all that is at stake, and the state of the Dolphins, Tampa is only a 4.5 favorite, and the over/under is 46.5.



Have at it. Remember 2 votes, one for the spread, one for the over/under.