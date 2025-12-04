 Betting The Dolphins Jets | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Betting The Dolphins Jets

Who are you betting?

  • Dolphins minus 2.5

  • Jets plus 2.5

  • Wouldn't touch this game with a 10 foot pole

Miami is a 2.5 point favorite on the road. That is about 5 points on a neutral field. It is meant to be about 40 degrees at kickoff, and peak at 42 degrees. The Dolphins, with Tua at QB, are 0-7 in games below 48 degrees. Granted, 40-42 degrees is not that cold, but the data is the data. The Dolphins are on a little streak with some theoretical hope, and the Jets have nothing really to play for. Who are you taking?

Feel free to comment with regard to any thoughts you have about how the game will go as well.
 
