Betting The Dolphins Pats

Pats are a 10.5 point favorite and the over/under is 45.5.Weather is forecast to be in the high 20s, no precipitation, and not much wind. Not too bad actually, pretty good football weather.I think the game means something for the Pats regarding their potential playoff seeding. They still have a chance at the #1 seed and a bye if Denver were to lose somehow. Looking at the spread, Vegas is telling you this is still a meaningful game for the Pats. On the other hand, all sorts of drama there now, but they always seem to get away with it no matter the past infractions that organization has had. I am posting a picture of their new team uniform below my screed.As far as the Dolphins are concerned, as Forrest Gump said, they are like a box of chocolates, you never know what you are going to get. This also now includes Tua, with their latest move at the QB position, will he even be on the game day roster or will he be inactive? That should be its own prop bet. Does Quinn continue to show something? Does Miami show up, or do they decide it is cold, and they just want to get out of there and start the offseason?We will find out Sunday.Same rules, two votes. One for the spread, one for the over/under.Pats new team unis: