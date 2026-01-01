 Betting The Dolphins Pats | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

  • Pats minus 10.5

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • Dolphins plus 10.5

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • Wouldn't bet the spread

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Over 45.5

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • Under 45.5

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • Wouldn't bet the over/under

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
Pats are a 10.5 point favorite and the over/under is 45.5.

Weather is forecast to be in the high 20s, no precipitation, and not much wind. Not too bad actually, pretty good football weather.

I think the game means something for the Pats regarding their potential playoff seeding. They still have a chance at the #1 seed and a bye if Denver were to lose somehow. Looking at the spread, Vegas is telling you this is still a meaningful game for the Pats. On the other hand, all sorts of drama there now, but they always seem to get away with it no matter the past infractions that organization has had. I am posting a picture of their new team uniform below my screed.

As far as the Dolphins are concerned, as Forrest Gump said, they are like a box of chocolates, you never know what you are going to get. This also now includes Tua, with their latest move at the QB position, will he even be on the game day roster or will he be inactive? That should be its own prop bet. Does Quinn continue to show something? Does Miami show up, or do they decide it is cold, and they just want to get out of there and start the offseason?

We will find out Sunday.

Same rules, two votes. One for the spread, one for the over/under.

Pats new team unis:

Pats 48 Fins 17 - McD gets fired and we hire a GM from a winning organization

Pray Game Show GIF by ABC Network
 
Pats 48 Fins 17 - McD gets fired and we hire a GM from a winning organization

I hate to say this, I think you want the Dolphins to lose badly to seal the deal in that regard, but also have Quinn to look good at the same time, if that combination is possible. Lets them at least convince themselves he could be the guy, and give it a shot with him next year as opposed to doing a massive trade up for a QB in the draft when it is not worth it, or something else stupid. Need a slow and patient rebuild here from the inside out.
 
