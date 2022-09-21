Big Bad Buff Boys Coming to Town Favored by 5.5

Bills are Super Bowl favorites and have shown it so far. What are we to do?



Well, I got VG seats and have been offered 3 and 4 times what I paid. Miami is an Event town and this is an Event which means the stadium will be Electric.



The Weather Wizards are conjuring up something that feels like 100 degrees to make the boys from up north feel at home. LOL



Most important, we have the "Mad Scientist" & staff working up schemes, spells and plans on O to run the big boys from Buff out of town.



Got a hunch, bet a bunch. Big time bet coming.