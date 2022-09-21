 Big Bad Buff Boys Coming to Town Favored by 5.5 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Big Bad Buff Boys Coming to Town Favored by 5.5

So Be

Bills are Super Bowl favorites and have shown it so far. What are we to do?

Well, I got VG seats and have been offered 3 and 4 times what I paid. Miami is an Event town and this is an Event which means the stadium will be Electric.

The Weather Wizards are conjuring up something that feels like 100 degrees to make the boys from up north feel at home. LOL

Most important, we have the "Mad Scientist" & staff working up schemes, spells and plans on O to run the big boys from Buff out of town.

Got a hunch, bet a bunch. Big time bet coming.
 
ChambersWI

Gonna be a tough game. The one thing I will say is that in a couple of the recent games the issue has been more that the Buffalo D overwhelms the offense and the Buffalo offense is just too potent to keep under wraps all game.

I'm not gonna predict a win or call the Bills overrated as they are clearly all in this year, but if the offense is able to be competent I think the game will be very entertaining
 
Phinfan07

From-3.5 to -5.5 is a 2 point jump. Bettors are hitting Buffalo They don’t truly believe in Miami. How glorious would it be to get another win.
I mean it makes sense though, at -3.5 that was a bet to take. even at -5.5. hopefully the dolphins prove them wrong but the lines seem fair
 
Teenwolf

I think the Bills will destroy us. We have zero pass rush, zero run game and pass protection is poor. I pray I am wrong.
 
BennySwella

Forget winning. I want to punch them in the mouth so ****ing hard they don't forget this game. With what we did last week, I doubt we catch them off guard.

We can definitely win this game. I am not sure we do however. Their strength is our weakness. It is going to be a good game. Hope we stay injury free and throw a lot of screens to limit that pass rush.

They are going to be looking to annihilate us to make a statement to the rest of the league like they did in years past. This is where we see how Tua and the team grew from those previous meetings.

One day, we need to stand up to this so called "bully." This week we will get our chance. I just hope Tua doesn't get knocked around too much like years past.
 
