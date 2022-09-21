Big Bad Buff Boys Coming to Town Favored by 5.5

Forget winning. I want to punch them in the mouth so ****ing hard they don't forget this game. With what we did last week, I doubt we catch them off guard.



We can definitely win this game. I am not sure we do however. Their strength is our weakness. It is going to be a good game. Hope we stay injury free and throw a lot of screens to limit that pass rush.



They are going to be looking to annihilate us to make a statement to the rest of the league like they did in years past. This is where we see how Tua and the team grew from those previous meetings.



One day, we need to stand up to this so called "bully." This week we will get our chance. I just hope Tua doesn't get knocked around too much like years past.