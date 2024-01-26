BIG Changes Needed

Hate to say it but having highest expectations this year while not really seeing us as a SB contender and seeing the results with questionable Draft choices like ( biggest imo, Sewell could have been a Dol.) lack of basic structural insight ( even on a fan level) Grier is not the answer.



Love McD personality but not as a HC. To soft, forgiving philosophical excuses, turning failures into learning experience were it under achieves and has made our NFL team more a player friendly social club. Not saying McD will not develop but from seeing a to slow growth and not being effective at timely necessary basic changes wonder if its a lack of self awareness or just an ego thing for as a HC he's just over his head but IMO we need a change Now.



Really hate to say it but we MUST have drastic changes even just to start to be a solid team that means GM & HC. Not saying this to be negative for I see positiveness in these changes 1. being recognized 2. something done about it. ( which I dont see ). Who to gamble on is a completely different topic.



Tua also a separate discussion