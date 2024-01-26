 BIG Changes Needed | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

BIG Changes Needed

Hate to say it but having highest expectations this year while not really seeing us as a SB contender and seeing the results with questionable Draft choices like ( biggest imo, Sewell could have been a Dol.) lack of basic structural insight ( even on a fan level) Grier is not the answer.

Love McD personality but not as a HC. To soft, forgiving philosophical excuses, turning failures into learning experience were it under achieves and has made our NFL team more a player friendly social club. Not saying McD will not develop but from seeing a to slow growth and not being effective at timely necessary basic changes wonder if its a lack of self awareness or just an ego thing for as a HC he's just over his head but IMO we need a change Now.

Really hate to say it but we MUST have drastic changes even just to start to be a solid team that means GM & HC. Not saying this to be negative for I see positiveness in these changes 1. being recognized 2. something done about it. ( which I dont see ). Who to gamble on is a completely different topic.

Tua also a separate discussion
 
What an original thread and a new topic to discuss ! I am so happy
Here’s a big change concept - offer KC our entire draft for the next 7 years for Mahomes.

Laugh all you want, we’d probably be just as good if not better.

I don’t even know if they’d take that deal.
 
Agreed, but it starts with the owner. We cannot change the owner so we have to live with his decisions and suffer. Maybe when he dies things will get better for the Dolfans and the team.
 
Don't really see the QB as the biggest problem and think that Tua could be very adequate at least.

See more top administration difficulties. The Builders and the Head Coaching.

I feel with proper up grade in this area we will develop again into a truly consistent a competitive team again. I still remember what that was like...
IMO a very strong and familiar OL that can develop continuity (instead of the plug and play of the last many years ) is where I'd start as far as players.
 
They need to fortify the offensive line. That is and has been the Number One issue with this team. Tua is great if he throws it under 2.5 secs to his first read. When the first read is covered and the line breaks down he panics and rushes his throws. Sailing them overhead, behind, or worse, right to the defense. He is not a good improviser and cannot run, so the walls start closing in. If the O Line can hold their blocks a bit longer and form a better pocket, Tua can be deadly if he has just a little more time to utilize his other reads. Maybe then he will stop panicking. Eich at Center and the Guard play is what needs to be fixed. After that go get yourself a big TE who can friggin' get open down the seam or in the end zone.
 
Agreed man. You will get killed for this post but honestly I see next year as just one more year before HC and hopefully GM is fired. Sad really, but that's most likely what it will be.
 
Very good point .
I kind of feel the same way as far as Tua's improvement but would also like a legit backup developed who can put a little pressure on our QB. Think thats always good to have that pressure, though I think Tua works very hard at his position but I'm beginning to wonder about his ceiling though his accuracy is pretty damn good.
 
Hell no they wouldn’t take that deal. They have the greatest QB of all time, will likely have a 20 year dynasty, they wouldn’t trade that for anything. He actually adds value to the franchise in terms of what it’s worth, not to mention, did I mention all the championships and winning and happiness and making history which will echo in eternity. Hell, I wouldn’t trade that for anything.

I’m sure if they traded Mahomes for 7 years of our draft picks they might even be able to get to the AFC championship game every year! 🤣
 
COMPLETELY AGREE Vinny. Competition should always be a good thing. :UP:
 
Doesn't bother me, I don't really see them as anything to get upset about and feel slightly embarrassed for these fans while feeling strongly for free expression.
I hope for a surprise because I feel another year is just the continual waste...(fingers crossed but little expectations
 
