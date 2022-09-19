 Big Cojones - Wheel Barrow Required | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Big Cojones - Wheel Barrow Required

Some of our long TDs were thrown from 3rd and manageable. This is just my own theory, but seems like the greats (and to be clear, we aren't there yet) will not hesitate to go for the low percentage deep ball even when they MUST have the completion.

This is a polar opposite to what we have been used to...3rd and 10? Throw it 6 yards for the sure completion! I'm all for dink and dunk to go down the field, but nice to see opportunities taken advantage of.

1663619478701.png

1663619493489.png

TL;DR: Twice this game, when we had to have it, we had the confidence to go deep instead of go limp.
 
It's great to see in our offense for sure.

Who says McDaniel can't call plays?
 
Very good point. Throwing short of the sticks used to be a major part of our playbook.
 
we'd throw short of the sticks all the time in the past.....this is a real offense.
 
@Danny @ForksPhin the whole short of sticks thing may have been the most maddening aspect of recent years. I had zero confidence on third downs. even before yesterday, this improved with Tuas arrival... at least expecting something more than failure, or worse, a sack fumble.
 
