 Big *** Game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Big *** Game

R

rp_mcmurphy99

Rookie
Joined
Nov 4, 2008
Messages
22
Reaction score
37
1st game and 1st win. It wasn't pretty but who cares.
This game is big. Record against the bills recently is awful and why, they're just loaded more than us.
But and it's a big but, sometimes a team performs better than its parts. The Ryder Cup proves that.
My biggest worry is pressure. Were still lacking there and it only seems we get pressure if Ogbsh beats his man or we blitz.
On the offensive side we really need to get the running game going or we become one dimensional which won't suit us as in my eyes we need to control the clock.
Allen will hurt us if we can't get pressure and as much as I like the bend don't break defence, the heat will get to them if they're out on the field too long.
I'm hoping for some great play calling to control the clock but time will tell. Excited but nervous.
 
Jamesw

Jamesw

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 8, 2019
Messages
174
Reaction score
409
Age
58
Location
Bangkok
100% correct! What the weather forecast on game day?
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
9,886
Reaction score
27,669
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
If Buffalo goes 0-2 they only have like a 12% chance of making the playoffs which means we have a great shot at winning the division.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom