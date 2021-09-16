Big *** Game

1st game and 1st win. It wasn't pretty but who cares.

This game is big. Record against the bills recently is awful and why, they're just loaded more than us.

But and it's a big but, sometimes a team performs better than its parts. The Ryder Cup proves that.

My biggest worry is pressure. Were still lacking there and it only seems we get pressure if Ogbsh beats his man or we blitz.

On the offensive side we really need to get the running game going or we become one dimensional which won't suit us as in my eyes we need to control the clock.

Allen will hurt us if we can't get pressure and as much as I like the bend don't break defence, the heat will get to them if they're out on the field too long.

I'm hoping for some great play calling to control the clock but time will tell. Excited but nervous.