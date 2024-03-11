BIG HAUL NEXT YEAR

Food for thought: In 2022 the Packers and a healthy Aaron Rodgers missed out on making the playoffs by 1 game.



In 2023 they inserted unproven Jordan Love into the lineup and the fans expected a bit of a “reset” year while Love proved that he was or wasn’t the man. They ended up making the playoffs and even went down to Dallas and kicked the Cowboys straight in the face in Round 1.





I’m not ready to pronounce Miami DOA on the 2024 season at this point. What needs to happen next is Grier and Co finding value replacements for guys like Hunt, Wilkins, etc. While it’s not a given that they’ll strike gold, it’s not like a guy like Hunt was the gold standard at Guard and if the right guys are brought in, it’s not unthinkable that Miami can’t find a replacement in the draft or 2nd wave of free agency that can give you what Hunt gave us, and at a drastically reduced cost. The same can be said with the other losses as well.



Now we’ll see if our front office can actually pull it off.