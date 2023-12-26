Big Opportunity For The Dolphins - Both Sides Of The Ball Have Some Good Tape To Watch

Offense and Tua and McDaniel: Do not try to do too much. Do not make the mistakes Purdy made. Turn the ball over like that, especially on the road, no chance. Better to go 3 and out than to force things and turn the ball over. Trust the defense, which has been very good.



Defense: Do not lose contain on Lamar, like San Fran did. He is not a great passer. Better to give him more time to throw, than to lose contain and turn it into schoolyard football. Maybe take away Zay Flowers. Trust your ability to stop the run.



It is ok to try and win dirty. Not every game is Madden football.