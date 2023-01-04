Big O's message to Tua

Funny posts by everyone. But back to Big O message: agree fully that Tua needs to channel Brees and not Josh Allen. But the reality is QBs need to go through progressions and check down occasionally to still have a positive play. This means holding the ball a bit longer. A big fault with Tua especially if he follows Big O advice of getting rid of the ball quickly is he will not extend a play and wait for something to develop or check down. It’s lock in on a guy and throw. We have seen this repeatedly with Tua and Tyreek. It works if the immediate separation is created by the target. It doesn’t when the windows are tiny as they have become.