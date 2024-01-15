Big Picture

So let's take stock of season

Let's start on the top since everyone is down this weekend.

1. Hired Vic result a top 10 defense this year. Defense is on the rise.

2. Tua stayed healthy for a entire season for like the first time in 6 years

3. Playoff 2 years in a row

4. 11 6 season

5. Oline improvement



The downside

1. The offense as great as all the stats slid the bottom half of the season.

2. Special teams still inferior just like last year.

3. Our top 2 draft picks from the past 2 drafts are still special teams players in areas of need on defense this year. Tillman and Cam Smith

4. Injuries

5. High cap numbers making it more difficult to resign new talent.



Some of these issues could be easier to improve. Let's start with low hanging fruit.



1. Special teams coordinator. Find the best ST coordinator available and overpay him like we did for Vic. this past offseason.

2. The offensive failure failure for all its issues these past few games the first huge success we must recognize was McDaniels success these past 2 seasons with first restoring Tuas confidence and second keeping Tua healthy for a entire season. We can now determine if Tua can potentially be good enough and the answer appears to be yes.

3. How to improve the offense next season.

A. Improved offensive line

B. Half time adjustments

C. More offensive playmakers.



Big questions here but we need one more season to know if McDaniel can make the needed adjustments, can we improve the oline with the new oline coach, can we aquire the needed talent.



4. How to improve injuries, cap issues, draft selections. That falls on the shoulders of the general manager. Can he improve in these areas moving forward or does he need to be replaced?



