Big Picture

phintim

phintim

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 16, 2007
Messages
8,040
Reaction score
1,820
Location
Fl
So let's take stock of season
Let's start on the top since everyone is down this weekend.
1. Hired Vic result a top 10 defense this year. Defense is on the rise.
2. Tua stayed healthy for a entire season for like the first time in 6 years
3. Playoff 2 years in a row
4. 11 6 season
5. Oline improvement

The downside
1. The offense as great as all the stats slid the bottom half of the season.
2. Special teams still inferior just like last year.
3. Our top 2 draft picks from the past 2 drafts are still special teams players in areas of need on defense this year. Tillman and Cam Smith
4. Injuries
5. High cap numbers making it more difficult to resign new talent.

Some of these issues could be easier to improve. Let's start with low hanging fruit.

1. Special teams coordinator. Find the best ST coordinator available and overpay him like we did for Vic. this past offseason.
2. The offensive failure failure for all its issues these past few games the first huge success we must recognize was McDaniels success these past 2 seasons with first restoring Tuas confidence and second keeping Tua healthy for a entire season. We can now determine if Tua can potentially be good enough and the answer appears to be yes.
3. How to improve the offense next season.
A. Improved offensive line
B. Half time adjustments
C. More offensive playmakers.

Big questions here but we need one more season to know if McDaniel can make the needed adjustments, can we improve the oline with the new oline coach, can we aquire the needed talent.

4. How to improve injuries, cap issues, draft selections. That falls on the shoulders of the general manager. Can he improve in these areas moving forward or does he need to be replaced?

0
 


We need to bring in a QB that can actually compete. No way would I give Tua a mega contract. That choker needs to either be traded or play on his 5th year option. Either way, I’d bring in another QB that can compete and possibly put Tua on the bench.
 
1. Did you just mention Oline improvement as a strength then proceed to ask the question of needing an Oline coach?

2. How in the hell is Tuas abilities not even mentioned at all here?

Am I Crazy Warner Bros GIF by Leroy Patterson
 
Lmao... one of the dumbest ****ing posts I've seen here!!! Lmao. You think Tua is the one after watching this year and Years past? Lmao. You think we need another year to see if coach will start making adjustments? Lmao. And the best one for last, you think we need to see Grier one more year to see if he stops counting on injury prone players??? Lmao lmao. If there was the dumbest post ever award this would be in the running for first place
 
The OP is clearly forgetting the fact that our starting edge rushers are both going to miss at least half of the 2024 season rehabbing.
 
Could we possibly fleece the Jets and take Rodgers? Or is he still under contract? It might put a chip on Tuas shoulder. Rodgers won't win us a SB but he can at least win us a playoff game. Lol
 
