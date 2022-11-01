 "Big" plays | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

"Big" plays

brumdog44

brumdog44

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
8,143
Reaction score
8,627
As defined as 20+ yard plays:

In 2021, the Dolphins had 50 'big' plays in 17 games; 45 passes and 5 runs.

In 8 games this year, we have 35 (31 passes and 4 runs).....on pace for 74 'big plays'.

In 2021 in Kansas City, Tyreek Hill had 12 'big plays'; Jaylen Waddle had 8 in Miami. This year, both have already exceeded last year's total (Hill has 15 and Waddle has 12).
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
20,924
Reaction score
21,670
Location
New Jersey
We get chunk plays out the wazoo in this offense. My complaint prior to the Lions game was that it wasn’t turning into points save the Baltimore game. Hopefully this bigger back we just got can help us get some tough yards in close too
 
