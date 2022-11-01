As defined as 20+ yard plays:



In 2021, the Dolphins had 50 'big' plays in 17 games; 45 passes and 5 runs.



In 8 games this year, we have 35 (31 passes and 4 runs).....on pace for 74 'big plays'.



In 2021 in Kansas City, Tyreek Hill had 12 'big plays'; Jaylen Waddle had 8 in Miami. This year, both have already exceeded last year's total (Hill has 15 and Waddle has 12).