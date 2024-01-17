 Bigger-Stronger-Faster | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bigger-Stronger-Faster

This is the slogan for one of those programs to develop young athletes into college and professional football players.

We have the "Faster" down for the most part. We can check off that box. McDaniel loves speed and that is a good thing!

Now, what I would like to see is for us to put a premium on "Bigger" and "Stonger"!

I want to see us build a Brick Wall on both sides of the Line of Scrimmage. Big and Stong players that are intimidating, mean, and Nasty!
You know the kind. The ones who can walk into a bar and start a fight.
But more importantly, are able to finish the fight!
The kind of players that are the first to walk off the bus or on to the field and set the tone!
They should be "Rocked Up" and willing to play through the whistle and then some on every play! (I see you Richie Incognito)
I want two Chris Brooks type of players that can be the "Hammer" to the "Lightning" of Achane and Mostert! I want to get a Bigger, more physical TE that can maul and catch the ball.
I want explosive Linebackers that can blow up the other teams running back and then help him up and tell him that it will hurt worse the next time!

I want a team that is the Biggest, Strongest, and the most intimidating team in the NFL to complement our Speed advantage.

This will create a team that can compete in the Cold, Nasty, conditions that you might have to play in later in the year.

Finally, should someone in the organization look seriously into what we are doing with our strength and conditioning program? We seem to have more soft tissue injuries then every other team in the league every season.
At least that is what the optics look like to me.
 
I would love a team like that too, but I don't think we have the knowledge, resources or desire to make all that happen.
 
This is exactly what I want! And this is exactly the reason I became a Miami Dolphin fan in the first place. Believe it or not, for those of us too young to remember, the Dolphins used to be the epitome of physical, smart football. Not to mention, they had some serious speed. Larry Csonka was the first man off the bus and opponents, seeing him, knew they were in for the fight of their lives.

Now players are celebrating at Hard Rock Stadium and, apparently, with some of the Dolphins players after the playoff loss. No bueno.

Miami has a lot of talent. But the team absolutely needs to get more physical. I want players who won't put up with Josh Allen celebrating at Hard Rock Stadium. That will make players pay dearly for trying to show them up, or run in their territory. Guys who are really good tacklers and can intimidate, if necessary.

So, now it's how do you get there.
 
I definitely think bigger will translate better to cold weather games. Were the 70’s teams and the killer b’s considered bigger teams compared to others?
 
We’ve been a finesse team for a long time. Seems like since Marino we have gotten away from that. We’ve fallen in love with the flash.
 
Not so much bigger, but definitely physical. I think the Killer B defense was more quick and fast, than big. The defenses of the 70's just didn't make many mistakes and played so well as a group. Of course, on offense Larry Csonka was huge for his time. At nearly 250, he was larger than many defensive linemen and linebackers.
 
Playing in the cold has been a Miami issue since 1966. The team record below 40 degrees is abysmal.

If Miami ever makes it to another Superbowl they need the right playoff schedule. Bigger won't have much to do with it, not as much as warmer weather.
 
We need a top 2 seed. That’s the only way
 
I'd say "healthier" should be first and foremost. When healthy, the OL and DL were plenty big and strong. You don't get to be the top rushing team for the first half the year with a weak or small OL, top 3 in sacks and top 10 in rush defense by being weak on the defensive side of the ball.

Definitely need to get bigger and stronger for the "B" team.
 
