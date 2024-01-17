Bigger-Stronger-Faster

This is the slogan for one of those programs to develop young athletes into college and professional football players.



We have the "Faster" down for the most part. We can check off that box. McDaniel loves speed and that is a good thing!



Now, what I would like to see is for us to put a premium on "Bigger" and "Stonger"!



I want to see us build a Brick Wall on both sides of the Line of Scrimmage. Big and Stong players that are intimidating, mean, and Nasty!

You know the kind. The ones who can walk into a bar and start a fight.

But more importantly, are able to finish the fight!

The kind of players that are the first to walk off the bus or on to the field and set the tone!

They should be "Rocked Up" and willing to play through the whistle and then some on every play! (I see you Richie Incognito)

I want two Chris Brooks type of players that can be the "Hammer" to the "Lightning" of Achane and Mostert! I want to get a Bigger, more physical TE that can maul and catch the ball.

I want explosive Linebackers that can blow up the other teams running back and then help him up and tell him that it will hurt worse the next time!



I want a team that is the Biggest, Strongest, and the most intimidating team in the NFL to complement our Speed advantage.



This will create a team that can compete in the Cold, Nasty, conditions that you might have to play in later in the year.



Finally, should someone in the organization look seriously into what we are doing with our strength and conditioning program? We seem to have more soft tissue injuries then every other team in the league every season.

At least that is what the optics look like to me.