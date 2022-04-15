Biggest Additions and Losses

Joe Dolfan
AFC Roster Reset: Biggest signings/losses, burning question for each team ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft
As we close in on the 2022 NFL Draft, where do teams across the AFC stand? Nick Shook discusses the biggest offseason signings and losses -- as well as one burning question -- for each team in the conference.
www.nfl.com
Miami Dolphins
- Biggest additions/signings: Tyreek Hill, WR; Terron Armstead, OT; Chase Edmonds, RB.
- Biggest losses: Jacoby Brissett, QB; Will Fuller, WR; Jason McCourty, CB
- 2022 draft picks: 4
BURNING QUESTION: Will Mike McDaniel and a revamped roster push the Dolphins into the postseason?
The Dolphins spent the last two seasons flirting with the playoffs while also navigating consistently choppy waters under center. The seas seem to have calmed for now, and Miami is hoping Tua Tagovailoa can team with Tyreek Hill to create a storm they control. They'll have a novice captain in McDaniel, whose good vibes are fine and dandy in the offseason, but will be tested once the season arrives. Apparently, it wasn't a hire made with an idea of patience, either -- both Tagovailoa and McDaniel will be expected to prove their worth quicker than usual. The AFC East won't make it any easier, but GM Chris Grier has certainly attacked the offseason with a focus on contending immediately and made a few savvy under-the-radar signings (retaining Emmanuel Ogbah, for example) that solidify the roster. Will these Fins be able to take the next step into the January tournament?
I'm still disappointed our HC/GM duo didn't add anything of note to the D so far, but it's hard to look at that list of losses and be upset.