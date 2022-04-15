Biggest Additions and Losses

You watch Tyreek play and while I did said we need a guy like that....he is unstoppable. They do better and get him and the offence will be dynamite with a great def that is back together. Armstead will solidify the one side of the line and hopefully the other will shape up or we will add support as needed and Tua will be able to have more than 2.7 or whatever that ridiculous time to throw stat was.GO PHINS!!!!