 Biggest Additions and Losses

Biggest Additions and Losses

Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

www.nfl.com

AFC Roster Reset: Biggest signings/losses, burning question for each team ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft

As we close in on the 2022 NFL Draft, where do teams across the AFC stand? Nick Shook discusses the biggest offseason signings and losses -- as well as one burning question -- for each team in the conference.
Miami Dolphins


BURNING QUESTION: Will Mike McDaniel and a revamped roster push the Dolphins into the postseason?

The Dolphins spent the last two seasons flirting with the playoffs while also navigating consistently choppy waters under center. The seas seem to have calmed for now, and Miami is hoping Tua Tagovailoa can team with Tyreek Hill to create a storm they control. They'll have a novice captain in McDaniel, whose good vibes are fine and dandy in the offseason, but will be tested once the season arrives. Apparently, it wasn't a hire made with an idea of patience, either -- both Tagovailoa and McDaniel will be expected to prove their worth quicker than usual. The AFC East won't make it any easier, but GM Chris Grier has certainly attacked the offseason with a focus on contending immediately and made a few savvy under-the-radar signings (retaining Emmanuel Ogbah, for example) that solidify the roster. Will these Fins be able to take the next step into the January tournament?


I'm still disappointed our HC/GM duo didn't add anything of note to the D so far, but it's hard to look at that list of losses and be upset.
 
Had about the best offseason we could; especially considering some trying to say players wouldn't want to come here or stay here. The draft next years is setup really nice for us too. AFC is going to be brutal, but I think we are contenders for the playoffs.
 
You watch Tyreek play and while I did said we need a guy like that....he is unstoppable. They do better and get him and the offence will be dynamite with a great def that is back together. Armstead will solidify the one side of the line and hopefully the other will shape up or we will add support as needed and Tua will be able to have more than 2.7 or whatever that ridiculous time to throw stat was.

GO PHINS!!!!:BC::BC::BC:
 
I don't see how any of our "loses" can really be considered loses and the best "loss" was flores
 
I don't see how any of our "loses" can really be considered loses
Yep.
Brissett= Addition by subtraction.(Bridgewater is better).
Fuller= well you actually play before you are a loss.
McCourty= well ok, barley played at the end.
 
Yep.
Brissett= Addition by subtraction.(Bridgewater is better).
Fuller= well you actually play before you are a loss.
McCourty= well ok, barley played at the end.
Yep

These losses arent really even losses lol
 
These people obviously don't do their "analyst" work. They just look at a list of names and go by that. Pay attention morons...none of those were true "losses." Wouldn't have minded keeping McCourty, but the rest can pack sand.
 
