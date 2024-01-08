 Biggest Beef with Tua is?? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Biggest Beef with Tua is??

Mine is He just has no FIRE , just sits on sidelines pouting, shaking his head like a spoiled rotten Brat. What’s your biggest beef with him??
 
Biggest beef is this forum after a loss.

Pathetic postings.
 
Hes small, he has a weak arm, he cant run the ball at all, literally cant even qb sneak with him, and he was the 5th overall pick in the draft.

His game is kinda like Brock Purdy, system QB. 49ers just have a better team/system and Purdy was the last pick in the draft. We need to getting more production out of our drafts.
 
He is a choker. No fight in him and comes up small in big moments. He can’t go off script. Forces the ball to Hill nonstop.
 
He’s better than I thought he’d be truth be told.
 
jbyrd850 said:
Hes small, he has a weak arm, he cant run the ball at all, literally cant even qb sneak with him, and he was the 5th overall pick in the draft.

His game is kinda like Brock Purdy, system QB. 49ers just have a better team/system and Purdy was the last pick in the draft. We need to getting more production out of our drafts.
Agreed! Tua needs a system. We were are spoiled with Marino. Marino was the system.
 
