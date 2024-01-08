Biggest Beef with Tua is??

FinsGonnaRock06
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 24, 2006
- Messages
- 2,807
- Reaction score
- 4,062
- Age
- 59
Mine is He just has no FIRE , just sits on sidelines pouting, shaking his head like a spoiled rotten Brat. What’s your biggest beef with him??
Hes small, he has a weak arm, he cant run the ball at all, literally cant even qb sneak with him, and he was the 5th overall pick in the draft.
His game is kinda like Brock Purdy, system QB. 49ers just have a better team/system and Purdy was the last pick in the draft. We need to getting more production out of our drafts.