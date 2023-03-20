 Biggest disappointment in Dolphins history? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Biggest disappointment in Dolphins history?

D

DolphinsFanLover

What is the biggest disappointment in Dolphins history?

For me it is the Dolphins loss in the AFC championship game against the Patriots, Dolphins would have won the Superbowl against the Bears since it is a bad matchup against the Bears

A close 2nd would be after a great start at 9-2, Dolphins lost the rest of the games and missed the playoffs
 
BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

My biggest disappointment may have been watching San Diego kick a field goal to win it so many years ago. Had that not happened and a few more things had fell into place then decades of disappointment would not have happened.
 
'Deep

'Deep

BC Phins4Life said:
My biggest disappointment may have been watching San Diego kick a field goal to win it so many years ago. Had that not happened and a few more things had fell into place then decades of disappointment would not have happened.
I was at that game in SD and sat by chance right next to ex Dolphin Shawn Lee's wife. I don't know what was worse, Stoyo missing that kick or listening to her loud mouth, motherf***ing Shula the entire game.
 
BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

'Deep said:
I was at that game in SD and sat by chance right next to ex Dolphin Shawn Lee's wife. I don't what was worse, Stoyo missing that kick or listening to her loud mouth, motherf***ing Shula the entire game.
Wow, that is so cool that you were there. I would love to get to any game and one of that magnitude for sure
 
S

steviey01

BC Phins4Life said:
My biggest disappointment may have been watching San Diego kick a field goal to win it so many years ago. Had that not happened and a few more things had fell into place then decades of disappointment would not have happened.
Yup same here BC the game happened in January 1982… It’s called the Epic in Miami - google it if you want. Such a disappointing game… If I remember correctly we were down 24 to nothing and then we used the famous hook and lateral play to Tony Nathan to get a TD late 2nd qtr. Dolphins controlled most of the play in the second half and got it to overtime…only to miss that kick. Ugh, anyway Don Shula vs Air Coryell. That one hurt way down deep and for a hell of a long time… I can still feel it now. 😶☹️ Wow Deep, you were there huh? Tragic game - used to love Pete Stoyanovich. But man that was such a letdown missing that kick. Ask Joe Rose - bet he’d 2nd that emotion. Was that the game where Don Strock came in? It’s purposely a little foggy… The kind of game you want to try and forget, while being such an amazing losing effort.
 
TheMageGandalf

TheMageGandalf

Biggest personally?

Either 1992 home AFC Championship loss to Bills or

1994 playoff loss to San Diego when Stoyo missed that kick....

Franchise? I'd select the Sea of Hands 1974 AFC Championship loss to the Raiders.

Non-game wise? I'd say Robbie goes cheap and allows Czonka, Warfield and Kiick to leave to the WFL...

All points in history that deserve a
star trek face palm GIF
 
S

steviey01

DolphinsFanLover said:
What is the biggest disappointment in Dolphins history?

For me it is the Dolphins loss in the AFC championship game against the Patriots, Dolphins would have won the Superbowl against the Bears since it is a bad matchup against the Bears

A close 2nd would be after a great start at 9-2, Dolphins lost the rest of the games and missed the playoffs
Yup that was a kicker too I remember the Patriots as they marched down the field running Curtis Martin down our throats… And we had a chance to win if we could’ve just held them out of the end zone. It was the D that let us down. Danny boy played well enough but we just couldn’t stop Raymond Berry’s Patriots huh? DOOM Pretty sure that was the game right? I tend to lock really tough loss away in a dark box. I actually just googled it and I think I got some of this wrong… Ugh Looks like that game might’ve been on Danny cause apparently the Patriots converted six turnovers to win pretty big. Might have my wires crossed a little bit here.
 
BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

steviey01 said:
Yup same here BC the game happened in January 1982… It’s called the Epic in Miami - google it if you want. Such a disappointing game… If I remember correctly we were down 24 to nothing and then we used the famous hook and lateral play to Tony Nathan to get a TD late 2nd qtr. Dolphins controlled most of the play in the second half and got it to overtime…only to miss that kick. Ugh, anyway Don Shula vs Air Coryell. That one hurt way down deep and for a hell of a long time… I can still feel it now. 😶☹️ Wow Deep, you were there huh? Tragic game - used to love Pete Stoyanovich. But man that was such a letdown missing that kick. Ask Joe Rose - bet he’d 2nd that emotion. Was that the game where Don Strock came in? It’s purposely a little foggy… The kind of game you want to try and forget, while being such an amazing losing effort.
Ok I may be mistaken here as I was 8 then and maybe not yet a big enough fan!. I must be thinking the 1994 that @TheMageGandalf states, but hearing your story and @'Deep 's is heart wrenching as you both have endured this much longer!
 
'Deep

'Deep

steviey01 said:
Wow Deep - you’ve seen some games!
Not a lot of Dolphins games, 9 total maybe. 8 of them out West, only 1 in Miami. Living in LA in the 80s and 90s tho, I went to a lot of Raiders games. 25 or 30 at least. Miami never played them there when I was living in SoCal. Saw us play in SD three times.
 
