Biggest disappointment in Dolphins history?

BC Phins4Life said: My biggest disappointment may have been watching San Diego kick a field goal to win it so many years ago. Had that not happened and a few more things had fell into place then decades of disappointment would not have happened. Click to expand...

Yup same here BC the game happened in January 1982… It’s called the Epic in Miami - google it if you want. Such a disappointing game… If I remember correctly we were down 24 to nothing and then we used the famous hook and lateral play to Tony Nathan to get a TD late 2nd qtr. Dolphins controlled most of the play in the second half and got it to overtime…only to miss that kick. Ugh, anyway Don Shula vs Air Coryell. That one hurt way down deep and for a hell of a long time… I can still feel it now. 😶☹️ Wow Deep, you were there huh? Tragic game - used to love Pete Stoyanovich. But man that was such a letdown missing that kick. Ask Joe Rose - bet he’d 2nd that emotion. Was that the game where Don Strock came in? It’s purposely a little foggy… The kind of game you want to try and forget, while being such an amazing losing effort.