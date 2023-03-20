DolphinsFanLover
What is the biggest disappointment in Dolphins history?
For me it is the Dolphins loss in the AFC championship game against the Patriots, Dolphins would have won the Superbowl against the Bears since it is a bad matchup against the Bears
A close 2nd would be after a great start at 9-2, Dolphins lost the rest of the games and missed the playoffs
