Biggest disappointments from yesterday...

The OL is getting a beating out there and while I completely agree they were bad, at the very least, you can come around the fact that they're probably the youngest group on the team.



I really have nothing to say against the defense, they hung in there for as long as they could even after the game was way out of hand. Kudos to them! Here are some players you'd like step up when your starter goes down and **** is hitting the fan early. These guys are vets and they let this young team down big time. I've got 3, but feel free to add to that list.



Jakeem Grant with the fumble in the red zone. Im at a point where I dont expect anything from Grant, but if you're going to step up, that was the time to do it. Hold on to the ****ing ball, you've been in this league long enough, you let your team down. 3-7 points off the board.



Albert Wilson, dude you're a perfect fit for this offense, you need to catch the ****ing ball when its thrown to you, you've been in this league, faced adversity, came back, and now you going to start dropping balls on the regular, you're better than that.



Devante Parker. You might just be the longest standing player on this offense, the one area where you're supposed to be dominant is 50/50 balls and you drop that **** in the end zone. Come the **** on man. 100% 7 points off the board.



Easy to blame the OL, who's mostly made up of 1st and 2nd year players, but fact of the matter is you have 10-14 points off the board from actual vets at a time in the game where they werent completely out of it. You cant blame coaching on those 3, its flat out letting their team and backup QB down. No excuses.