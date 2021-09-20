 Biggest disappointments from yesterday... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Biggest disappointments from yesterday...

NBP81

NBP81

The OL is getting a beating out there and while I completely agree they were bad, at the very least, you can come around the fact that they're probably the youngest group on the team.

I really have nothing to say against the defense, they hung in there for as long as they could even after the game was way out of hand. Kudos to them! Here are some players you'd like step up when your starter goes down and **** is hitting the fan early. These guys are vets and they let this young team down big time. I've got 3, but feel free to add to that list.

Jakeem Grant with the fumble in the red zone. Im at a point where I dont expect anything from Grant, but if you're going to step up, that was the time to do it. Hold on to the ****ing ball, you've been in this league long enough, you let your team down. 3-7 points off the board.

Albert Wilson, dude you're a perfect fit for this offense, you need to catch the ****ing ball when its thrown to you, you've been in this league, faced adversity, came back, and now you going to start dropping balls on the regular, you're better than that.

Devante Parker. You might just be the longest standing player on this offense, the one area where you're supposed to be dominant is 50/50 balls and you drop that **** in the end zone. Come the **** on man. 100% 7 points off the board.

Easy to blame the OL, who's mostly made up of 1st and 2nd year players, but fact of the matter is you have 10-14 points off the board from actual vets at a time in the game where they werent completely out of it. You cant blame coaching on those 3, its flat out letting their team and backup QB down. No excuses.
 
Mach2 said:
There's no shortage of blame to go around.

Bottom line is Flo is ultimately responsible. Sometimes $hit just goes wrong, but that's a rude bitch slapping we took yeaterday.
Pretty much! They got their butts handed to them and it's clear they're still not overall ready to play with a team like the Bills.

It's disappointing for sure.

But its' still a long season and more games to play and improve on..

What funny no one is talkign about what happened to the Packers week 1 who had Rogers and a far better Oline than ours. 38-3

Point being it happens.
 
superphin said:
Biggest disappointment from yesterday? The lady in the white dress with no bra directly in front of me left 10 minutes after it started to rain.
You picked a shiiity one to go to brother.

Hope you still had a good time other than the score.
 
ANUFan said:
What funny no one is talkign about what happened to the Packers week 1 who had Rogers and a far better Oline than ours. 38-3

Point being it happens.
Yes. I agree with the point you are making. However, we haven't been a perennial winner for 20+ years and Rogers is a proven winner. We have a long way to go before we get the benefit of the doubt.
 
claytonduper said:
Yes. I agree with the point you are making. However, we haven't been a perennial winner for 20+ years and Rogers is a proven winner. We have a long way to go before we get the benefit of the doubt.
Certainly! But the point is even a Rogers and that team can get wiped out.
 
