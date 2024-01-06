 Biggest Game Since When? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Biggest Game Since When?

I think this is the biggest game since the Chargers game in 1994. That was our last best shot at reaching the Super Bowl. If we win Sunday night, we have two potential home games and a path to the afc championship. I know it seems far fetched based off last week but if we win Sunday, we are in a good spot.

I don’t think we had any chance to reach the Super Bowl since 1994 so I don’t count those as being “big” games. So this is the biggest game since when?
 
I would say last year’s playoff game against the Bills. A slightly better comparison might be the game against the Titans on the road in Flores last season.
We had to win and we blew it.

I really hope we win and want to believe we can but I’ve been let down so many times in big games that have had playoff implications. Go Dolphins! 35-32
 
