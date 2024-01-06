Highzenga
I think this is the biggest game since the Chargers game in 1994. That was our last best shot at reaching the Super Bowl. If we win Sunday night, we have two potential home games and a path to the afc championship. I know it seems far fetched based off last week but if we win Sunday, we are in a good spot.
I don’t think we had any chance to reach the Super Bowl since 1994 so I don’t count those as being “big” games. So this is the biggest game since when?
