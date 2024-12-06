 biggest reason we cant get to a Super bowl poll | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

biggest reason we cant get to a Super bowl poll

what is the biggest reason why Miami cant get good enough to win a super bowl ?

  • my guess is our team has been lacking on Offense regardless of how good our defense was /is

    Votes: 1 9.1%

  • my guess Our Wide Receivers and offensive line has been a problem since the early 90's

    Votes: 1 9.1%

  • FACT IS we have been one dimensional since Shula

    Votes: 2 18.2%

  • FACT Rodger Goodell has corrupted the NFL

    Votes: 1 9.1%

  • Fact is too many bad General Managers and not trying hard enough to get the right coach.

    Votes: 9 81.8%

  • just hunch here but its our damn logo change and its my girlfriend fault for leaving me

    Votes: 2 18.2%
Byars4Pres

After going over my media guide last night some things stood out to me we havent had over 3 pro bowl tightends throughout team history. but we have had good luck at olinemen defensive linemen and dbs . Running backs we have had a few but not that many . what i also read is we reall have not put a offense on the field that would score lots of points which leads me to ask is it our defense or our Offense that cost us those 2nd round playoff games ?
 
They place in the AFC East which was once owned by New England but now by Buffalo. If they were in the AFC south, they will be probably would have had a playoff home game and possibly more.
 
Lack of a QB since Marino. Tua can definitely play, but he needs to stay healthy and needs a solid team around him- great TE (see what J Smith has brought to this O?) and a killer run game. Defense needs to be able to limit the other team to 17-21 points. That would help.
 
The Dolphins have been soft for 40 years. Even though out the Marino years; no running game or defense. Shula is the reason Marino never got a ring. Drafting screwups like Sammy Smith or not firing Tom Olivadoti. Now we have a weak owner who has never cleaned house.
 
I’m not seeing the option for “because Bumpus’ schlong is too damn girthy”
 
