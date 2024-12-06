biggest reason we cant get to a Super bowl poll

Byars4Pres
After going over my media guide last night some things stood out to me we havent had over 3 pro bowl tightends throughout team history. but we have had good luck at olinemen defensive linemen and dbs . Running backs we have had a few but not that many . what i also read is we reall have not put a offense on the field that would score lots of points which leads me to ask is it our defense or our Offense that cost us those 2nd round playoff games ?