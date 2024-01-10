 Biggest Surprise of the Season? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Biggest Surprise of the Season?

For me, this is an easy choice. Clearly the play of the offensive line. At one point, Miami had four backups playing and the line was still competing. These guys have really kept the season alive for the Dolphins, although an argument could be made that all those injuries there was a big reason the team struggled against better teams. Tua was certainly getting the ball out quickly.

Anyway, it begs the question. Are any of these "backups" potential starters? Smith and Jones would be the two that I think have the best shot. With all the needs in the offseason, it would be nice to have actually found a starter among this group on the line.

Honorable mention for me would be the rookie season of Achane. I expected him to be good, but he's been an absolute big-play machine averaging almost 8 yards a carry! You almost expect him to gash the defense for 20 yards on virtually every carry. Now start getting him the ball via the pass more in the open field.
 
I‘ll go with Austin Jackson. I picked him as my “breakout player” before the season. He delivered. A lot of people didn’t think it was possible.

Hard for me to come up with other “big” surprises. The offensive line’s competence through the injuries was a welcome development, but I will also come back to the way our scheme has Tua getting the ball out in approximately 2 seconds.
 
Good call on Jackson. So glad that he developed and he definitely earned that contract extension.
 
Austin Jackson on Offense and Chubb on Defense.
AJ has literally come from nowhere with his improvement and his longetivity. Hes been the most consistent O-Lineman regarding performance and staying healthy. Not many called that before the season.

Chubb. Most of us last season thought he was missing in action and not worth the contract and what the team gave up to get him. Maybe it's because he's been injury free (up to Ravens game!) but his performance got him a Pro Bowl berth and his stats have sky rocketed compared to last season. He's been the playmaker on that D. Hope he makes a full recovery. That D needs him back.
 
Chubb is a great choice.......

O-line and Tua's health were big, but so was Chubb. What a huge turnaround this year
 
I always liked Chubb, but I thought Miami overpaid for him. This year, he showed that he was worth a number one pick. Especially liked how he picked up his play when Phillips went down. And he was a man on a mission after that stupid unsportsmanlike penalty for the helmet throw.
 
