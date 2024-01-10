Biggest Surprise of the Season?

For me, this is an easy choice. Clearly the play of the offensive line. At one point, Miami had four backups playing and the line was still competing. These guys have really kept the season alive for the Dolphins, although an argument could be made that all those injuries there was a big reason the team struggled against better teams. Tua was certainly getting the ball out quickly.



Anyway, it begs the question. Are any of these "backups" potential starters? Smith and Jones would be the two that I think have the best shot. With all the needs in the offseason, it would be nice to have actually found a starter among this group on the line.



Honorable mention for me would be the rookie season of Achane. I expected him to be good, but he's been an absolute big-play machine averaging almost 8 yards a carry! You almost expect him to gash the defense for 20 yards on virtually every carry. Now start getting him the ball via the pass more in the open field.