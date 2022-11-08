Biggest surprise so far? Biggest disappointment?

Been thinking about this today, and just curious how my fellow FH brothers feel so far regarding the above as we are essentially halfway through the season.



I think we all had pretty high aspirations this season due to our offseason moves, but also somewhat reserved at the same time due to how this franchise has made us punch walls lol so many times before.



Anyway, I will start:



BIggest surprise for me has been Tua. Now, if you have paid attention to my past posts on here regarding him , I have always stood up for him and said he was way better than given credit for. I just did not think he would flourish as much in this offense as much as he has, and the way he has for the most part, made it look so easy. I mean getting a lot of MVP love, leader in passing, etc. Incredible and I love to see it, but did not think it would happen, at least not as smoothly as it has. Hats off to him and the staff, and of course his teammates also.



Biggest disappointment for me has been Christian Wilkins. Now he has not had a bad season per say as his stats are good, but I just really thought he would become more and more Aaron Donaldesque if you will. Maybe just me giving him too much credit? Possibly, but I just expected more.



How about ya'll?