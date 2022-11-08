 Biggest surprise so far? Biggest disappointment? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Biggest surprise so far? Biggest disappointment?

The Gov

The Gov

Give Me A Harrumph!
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2021
Messages
2,033
Reaction score
9,025
Age
35
Location
North Carolina
Been thinking about this today, and just curious how my fellow FH brothers feel so far regarding the above as we are essentially halfway through the season.

I think we all had pretty high aspirations this season due to our offseason moves, but also somewhat reserved at the same time due to how this franchise has made us punch walls lol so many times before.

Anyway, I will start:

BIggest surprise for me has been Tua. Now, if you have paid attention to my past posts on here regarding him , I have always stood up for him and said he was way better than given credit for. I just did not think he would flourish as much in this offense as much as he has, and the way he has for the most part, made it look so easy. I mean getting a lot of MVP love, leader in passing, etc. Incredible and I love to see it, but did not think it would happen, at least not as smoothly as it has. Hats off to him and the staff, and of course his teammates also.

Biggest disappointment for me has been Christian Wilkins. Now he has not had a bad season per say as his stats are good, but I just really thought he would become more and more Aaron Donaldesque if you will. Maybe just me giving him too much credit? Possibly, but I just expected more.

How about ya'll?
 
T

thenewloon

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 6, 2013
Messages
643
Reaction score
769
Surprise? Ehh...the lack of pass rush I guess...my surprises are generally negative...which I guess lines up with disappointment too...but my most disappointing player is also a surprise because it's X...dude is being picked on too often

Nothing offensively has been a surprise to me...but I've been team Tua from jump
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
11,383
Reaction score
13,014
The Gov said:
Been thinking about this today, and just curious how my fellow FH brothers feel so far regarding the above as we are essentially halfway through the season.

I think we all had pretty high aspirations this season due to our offseason moves, but also somewhat reserved at the same time due to how this franchise has made us punch walls lol so many times before.

Anyway, I will start:

BIggest surprise for me has been Tua. Now, if you have paid attention to my past posts on here regarding him , I have always stood up for him and said he was way better than given credit for. I just did not think he would flourish as much in this offense as much as he has, and the way he has for the most part, made it look so easy. I mean getting a lot of MVP love, leader in passing, etc. Incredible and I love to see it, but did not think it would happen, at least not as smoothly as it has. Hats off to him and the staff, and of course his teammates also.

Biggest disappointment for me has been Christian Wilkins. Now he has not had a bad season per say as his stats are good, but I just really thought he would become more and more Aaron Donaldesque if you will. Maybe just me giving him too much credit? Possibly, but I just expected more.

How about ya'll?
Click to expand...

Surprise? KK
Disappointment? Pass rush. Like most, given Ingram, Ogbah, JP, Seiler, Holland, AVG, . . . I expected better than '21
 
Tuaffinity and Beyond

Tuaffinity and Beyond

Club Member
Joined
Sep 16, 2020
Messages
876
Reaction score
2,025
Age
38
Location
TN
Biggest surprise
1. Kader. Such a great addition

I knew Tua would thrive in this so it wasn’t a shock

Biggest disappointment
1. Defense. I know our CB is depleted but LB play is atrocious and tackling is pee wee football levels
 
J

jeffc12

Rookie
Joined
Mar 6, 2008
Messages
319
Reaction score
351
Biggest surprise - has been Tua to me for sure. I was still on the fence before this yr. Just look at how they've done with him vs without him. I honestly didn't know if he could utilize Tyreke and Waddle as tools - boy was I wrong on that thankfully. I will add another surprise for me is the growth of the OL - I thought they'd be better but not this much better. I do cringe every time Tua has pressure because of what's happened but thankfully it's not that often. Kohou has also been huge - they've needed him more than expected because of injuries - without him stepping up this D would be in much worse shape.

Biggest Disappointment- I'd say the DB's as a whole. Obviously injuries have crushed them. X hasn't been that great. Byron Jones not coming back. Brandon Jones done for the year, along with Trill. It should be by far the biggest strength of the D if not the team but it's far from that right now. Again injuries are a huge part of that which I get.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
11,665
Reaction score
25,881
Biggest Surprise... the sheer number of injuries concentrated mostly on defense. Jones, X, Needham, Trill, Ogbah... that's a lot to overcome and it has prevented us from playing our scheme.

Biggest disappointment... same.
 
allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
4,404
Reaction score
1,993
Biggest surprise trading for Chubb.
O-Line
Hill putting up 1,000 yards this fast
Waddle a legit #1 playing as a #2

Biggest Disappointment
Sanders
Ogbah
Baker
 
Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
824
Reaction score
2,663
Location
Tampa FL
Honestly I'm not too surprised at all by the defense. I thought most of last year's success was due to playing against some truly horrific QBs. I was hoping they'd step up more this year but I can't say I'm surprised what has transpired. And injuries aren't helping obviously.

I'd say mostly disappointed in the running game. I expected this offense to shine there. I can't say I'm too upset about it though since the passing game is becoming legendary before our eyes, but still
 
phishfan4life

phishfan4life

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 11, 2006
Messages
573
Reaction score
806
allsilverdreams said:
Biggest surprise trading for Chubb.
O-Line
Hill putting up 1,000 yards this fast
Waddle a legit #1 playing as a #2

Biggest Disappointment
Sanders
Ogbah
Baker
Click to expand...
No doubt, if you have Waddle lining up as your #2....you have a hella scary receiving corp!! I think any team that has played us this year would agree.
 
phishfan4life

phishfan4life

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 11, 2006
Messages
573
Reaction score
806
Biggest surprise: Tua....not that I didn't think he was good, I just didn't think he would take this big of a leap right away.

Disappointment: The atrocious open field tackling of our defense. It's always been an issue, but was hoping to see some improvement this year.
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
20,741
Reaction score
16,728
Location
NE, Indiana
biggest disappointment is defintely the defense overall. Byron Jones not getting on the field.
 
NY8123

NY8123

The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2008
Messages
33,660
Reaction score
48,712
Location
out in the Ding Weeds
Tua is by far the biggest surprise. Everyone wanted and expected him to take a jump forward but that mother****** just Olympic pole vaulted into the next arena of forward. Good job kid.

The biggest disappointment this year is Howard. He's supposed to be an elite cornerback and he clearly isn't playing like one. I'd list any of the ILBs here but they really didn't have my high expectations coming in, they are average at best and need to upgraded, X isn't average but right now he is playing below average.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
3,399
Reaction score
6,769
Age
55
Location
East Petersburg, PA
Disappointment: overall lack of turnovers. How many do we have so far this year? I can't remember very many.
Surprise: Kohou, but mostly Tua's level of success. I thought he would have a slow escalation of improvement throughout the season, and by Dec we'd all be saying, "See, told ya..."
I did not expect him to be leading the league BY FAR in so many passing categories this soon.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
8,020
Reaction score
14,330
Biggest surprise…Miami has the same record as the Jets.

Biggest disappointment…how offensive the defense has been.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom