Biggest takeaway for me Is C. Williams is very important and

1Dolfan said:
we lost because we got out coached. Williams doesn't make this much of a difference.
Not saying we would have won - the D didn’t show up today but Williams is an anchor to the line and glue of our run game - armstead needs bubble wrap

And to make it worse our backup is at best a liability and not a starting player especially at center
 
akanapo said:
I think Connor Williams made some money today.
 
When the pocket collapses up the middle it has a huge negative effect on both the passing and run game.

After Armstead went down, the Bills DL was unstoppable. Hoping Armstead isn’t done for the year.

The Bills were also jamming Miami’s WRs at the los. Resembled last year’s game against the Chargers.

Fortunately, there aren’t many defenses that rival the Bills.

Eichenberg truly is a disappointment. 5th year senior, started 3 years in college, Dolphins traded up to draft him, and is in his 3rd year.

I would have more faith he could develop into a decent player if he didn’t have as much experience as he has.
 
1Dolfan said:
Oh god here we go. Every time we lose it’s because we get outcoached blah blah blah blah blah the reason why we lost is because Fangio doesn’t seem to know what the hell he’s doing. Boyer was a much better DC for us and Fangio is this year.
 
Conner has had his miscues but today definitely showed how important he is to the team. Really don't want to pile on Eichenberg because Center is not his natural position. However for a guy who the team spent 2nd and 3rd round picks on he has been a huge disappointment.
 
