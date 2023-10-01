Biggest takeaway for me Is C. Williams is very important and

It's nice to run the ball when you need 2-3 yards instead of TFLs. Screens also don't work when your center can't get to his block in time. Eichenberg was out of his element.we lost because we got out coached. Williams doesn't make this much of a difference.
Naa bro...he wouldn't have made enough difference...unless he also plays defense just as well.Maybe we should have let him play today. Instead of wrapping everyone in bubble wrap like we do.
we lost because we got out coached. Williams doesn't make this much of a difference.
Not saying we would have won - the D didn’t show up today but Williams is an anchor to the line and glue of our run game - armstead needs bubble wrapwe lost because we got out coached. Williams doesn't make this much of a difference.
I think Connor Williams made some money today.Not saying we would have won - the D didn’t show up today but Williams is an anchor to the line and glue of our run game - armstead needs bubble wrap
And to make it worse our backup is at best a liability and not a starting player especially at center
Oh god here we go. Every time we lose it’s because we get outcoached blah blah blah blah blah the reason why we lost is because Fangio doesn’t seem to know what the hell he’s doing. Boyer was a much better DC for us and Fangio is this year.we lost because we got out coached. Williams doesn't make this much of a difference.
Wilkins hasn’t done shit this year. He deserves a contract, but where middle tier DTs are paid.I’d rather pay Connor Williams then Wilkins