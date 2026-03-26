allsilverdreams
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What would be the teams biggest weakness going into the draft that we need to spend one of our 1st on?
Put on a blindfold and throw a dart.......What would be the teams biggest weakness going into the draft that we need to spend one of our 1st on?
What would be the teams biggest weakness going into the draft that we need to spend one of our 1st on?
So many holes, so little time. Where's Circumstances?I mean, that's really the nice thing about the team having so many holes. You can pick BPA at pretty much any position but QB or RB, and it meets a need.