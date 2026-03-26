 Biggest weakness going into the draft? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Biggest weakness going into the draft?

allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

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What would be the teams biggest weakness going into the draft that we need to spend one of our 1st on?
 
allsilverdreams said:
What would be the teams biggest weakness going into the draft that we need to spend one of our 1st on?
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I don't think "biggest need" will be the only deciding factor. Who's available? If JES/Haf decide the focus is WR, but all targeted players are gone, they will likely switch to '2nd biggest need.' Or, they see the remaining WR likely available later, but 2nd need is right there at 11, they may take 2nd need.
Using your comment of " . . . we need to spend one of our 1st on," I'm certain they will have positions in ranking of some form, but availability/strategy will also determine the pick.
 
WR, CB, S, OG, DE, TE and QB. We lack talent all over the team. I believe next draft they will try to draft DE high on first round with the 11th pick then OG with the 30th cause those two positions are not so deep. Then I think they will draft the best five between (two WR, two CB a S and a TE) with their second and third rounders, and the rest should be BPA.
 
I mean, that's really the nice thing about the team having so many holes. You can pick BPA at pretty much any position but QB or RB, and it meets a need.
 
I would say secondary, as I'm not sure Miami has a legitimate starter at safety or corner. Sullivan has brought in a lot of competition, so you never know who takes advantage of an opportunity. My guess is two secondary starters come from the draft. Three wouldn't be a shock.

The wide receiver room is pretty bare, but there are a few players who have at least had some NFL success.

On paper, those two units have to rank at the bottom of the NFL entering the draft.

That said, I like that Sullivan stated the emphasis on building the trenches. That should be the focus.
 
We have so many needs right now, I'm hoping they just take a BPA approach to the draft as opposed to thinking of needs, in order to build a solid foundation around talented players. I'm sure at least a couple BPA's will be at positions of need 😂.
 
Our biggest weakness is our shitty, Swiss cheese roster.

Other than that, we good! 👍

PS
K/P seem like a strength 💪...LS, I have no ****ing idea
 
I wouldn’t be surprised at all if they punted on the o-line until the third round or later. Guards grow on trees, right?
 
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