Biggest Year Two "Surge"

Who has the biggest surge in their second year?
I'm going with KK, though we might be better off (because a decent surge from Kader would be enough) if EZ made the big leap.
The pool is pretty small. By my count there are, what, 5 total second year guys?
Kohou
EZ
Tindall
Thompson
Goode
Am I missing anybody?
Cam Goode is a beast. I hope he makes the roster this year, I think Fangio could bring him to the next level.
That's my hope too.
Tough to get more surge out of Kohou. He hockey sticked to the right big time last year. I'm hoping it's Holland due to good health of the other secondary members being able to really blow the lid off Vangio's D.
Nice. I also expect a big leap from McDaniel. He's a smart guy, who knows he's got to do better in some areas.
Except this will be Holland's third year.