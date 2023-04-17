 Biggest Year Two "Surge" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Biggest Year Two "Surge"

I'm going with KK, though we might be better off (because a decent surge from Kader would be enough) if EZ made the big leap.

The pool is pretty small. By my count there are, what, 5 total second year guys?


Kohou
EZ
Tindall
Thompson
Goode

Am I missing anybody?
 
Cam Goode is a beast. I hope he makes the roster this year, I think Fangio could bring him to the next level.
 
Tough to get more surge out of Kohou. He hockey sticked to the right big time last year. I'm hoping it's Holland due to good health of the other secondary members being able to really blow the lid off Vangio's D.
 
Except this will be Holland's third year.
 
