Bill’ Analysts funny answer to Tua getting ball out in less than 2.5 seconds

Apparently playing Greg Rousseau inside will make Tua hitch his throws

Apparently Greg Rousseau who is 6’7 can obscure Tua’s vision and make Tua hold the ball .5 seconds longer

Apparently the other DEs Espinosa and Floyd can swat ball down too

That is some high end football theory on how to stop the vaunted Dolphin passing Attack

I will say I like our chances running the ball on Rousseau if such a concept should become reality

Steve Tasker should have just shot down his Comrades idea

The other idea was jump routes like this is going to work how many times??? Yah the D is going to get a pick the odd time but it will lead to far more blown coverages and easy points

Very funny Steve Tasker says the Miami D has taken a step back lol
 
So basically they have given up on pressuring Tua. Good cause if they be jumping up to block quick passes is more time for Hill to get behind Poyer. Rainbows are hard to knockdown at the line.
 
Its gotta be awfully frustrating for defenders to spend a lot of thinking instead of reacting. \

You can't just play football in 2 1/2 seconds. You can't plan to rush the passer.
 
But, getting pressure up the middle AND getting hands up will interfere with the crossers. Of course, there are adjustments to that.
 
They realize they need to try something. It may work sometimes but not always. We will need to adjust ahead of their adjustments. That is where the chess match comes into play. Personally, I would prefer an emphasis on the running game to keep Tua safe, but also to keep Allen off the field. The less he plays the more antsy he will get.
 
bills are shook. i know a lot of bills fans, some grounded in reality and some delusional. they are all shook.

i still think the bills are going to win this game but miami is definitely taking up real estate in their dome pieces.
 
bills are shook. i know a lot of bills fans, some grounded in reality and some delusional. they are all shook.

i still think the bills are going to win this game but miami is definitely taking up real estate in their dome pieces.
I disagree about the outcome. IMO we have such a strong momentum that it will be hard to displace. I wouldn't be surprised if we win 31 to 21 type score.
 
Playing Sam Howell and the Commanders last week for Buffalo might not have been a good thing for their defense.

The Dolphins are way faster in all aspects, and so much more efficient, it'll feel like another planet.
 
I felt the guy on the left (stage left) gave one of the best analyses of the Dolphins that I have ever heard.

I liked the fact you could see him hesitate and THINK about what he was going to say before he said it.

I appreciated his pragmatism and specificity as he spoke about what the Dolphins did well and why it worked. No lame brained excuses or hyperbole about how well we played. It was the "naked" truth and much appreciated in an era of so much self-serving presenters and presentations.

In a world of media superficiality, his focus, accuracy and ability to present what was happening in a well-balanced way without any poo-poo'ing or rah-rahing was commendable. I really liked his sincerity and the depth and balance of his knowledge of the game, the teams and the players involved.

Can we get him to move down to Miami - no joke.
 
