Bill’ Analysts funny answer to Tua getting ball out in less than 2.5 seconds

Apparently playing Greg Rousseau inside will make Tua hitch his throws



Apparently Greg Rousseau who is 6’7 can obscure Tua’s vision and make Tua hold the ball .5 seconds longer



Apparently the other DEs Espinosa and Floyd can swat ball down too



That is some high end football theory on how to stop the vaunted Dolphin passing Attack



I will say I like our chances running the ball on Rousseau if such a concept should become reality



Steve Tasker should have just shot down his Comrades idea



The other idea was jump routes like this is going to work how many times??? Yah the D is going to get a pick the odd time but it will lead to far more blown coverages and easy points



I felt the guy on the left (stage left) gave one of the best analyses of the Dolphins that I have ever heard.I liked the fact you could see him hesitate and THINK about what he was going to say before he said it.I appreciated his pragmatism and specificity as he spoke about what the Dolphins did well and why it worked. No lame brained excuses or hyperbole about how well we played. It was the "naked" truth and much appreciated in an era of so much self-serving presenters and presentations.In a world of media superficiality, his focus, accuracy and ability to present what was happening in a well-balanced way without any poo-poo'ing or rah-rahing was commendable. I really liked his sincerity and the depth and balance of his knowledge of the game, the teams and the players involved.Can we get him to move down to Miami - no joke.