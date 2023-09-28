Bill’ Analysts funny answer to Tua getting ball out in less than 2.5 seconds

Rev Kev
Apparently playing Greg Rousseau inside will make Tua hitch his throws
Apparently Greg Rousseau who is 6’7 can obscure Tua’s vision and make Tua hold the ball .5 seconds longer
Apparently the other DEs Espinosa and Floyd can swat ball down too
That is some high end football theory on how to stop the vaunted Dolphin passing Attack
I will say I like our chances running the ball on Rousseau if such a concept should become reality
Steve Tasker should have just shot down his Comrades idea
The other idea was jump routes like this is going to work how many times??? Yah the D is going to get a pick the odd time but it will lead to far more blown coverages and easy points
Very funny Steve Tasker says the Miami D has taken a step back lol
