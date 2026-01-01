Bill Barnwells All-Pro team

The NFL's best players at every position: Barnwell names his annual All-Pro teams Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Puka Nacua were clear WR picks, but the CB group was hard to sort out. Which 50 players made Bill Barnwell's list?

2 Fins made it, which I disagree with cause Achane should’ve at least got a shoutout. Well deserved, Brooks and Brewer ended up being Griers best FA signings ever, even better than Armstead and Connor Williams, because they were always available and never took a play off.Shoutout to you Mr Brewer and Mr Brooks for being the kind of players that everyone else in the locker room should try to emulate. Also, it really hurts that the last 2 MVPs will end up being QBs from the AFC East…we have to get the next QB we draft to be a home run, not just a good player, because we now have 2 monsters to deal with in the division instead of one. The AFC east has had a top 3 QB in the NFL since Brady’s third season, and now we freaking have 2 of the top 4-5 QBs smhCenterAaron Brewer, Miami DolphinsLike Indianapolis' offense with Nelson, the Dolphins' rushing attack simply doesn't work without Brewer's ability to get on the edge for all of the pin/pull and other outside run concepts Miami wants to run. Watch Miami's run game closely and you'll see Brewer reaching defensive tackles on zone rushes with ease and blocking linebackers like Jamien Sherwood and Frankie Luvu for yards at a time. Here's Brewer locking up Derwin James Jr. on a counter concept for a De'Von Achane 49-yard touchdown.With Tyreek Hill out and Tua Tagovailoa's effectiveness waning before being benched, the Dolphins needed to rely on their run game to survive for much of the season. That run game ran through Brewer.LinebackerJordyn Brooks, Miami DolphinsI'm not sure there are many 7-9 teams in league history with two first-team All-Pros, but Brewer and Brooks both deserve the recognition. No player has made a higher share of his team's tackles this season than Brooks, who has 17.5% of Miami's tackles. That's the third-highest rate for any defender in any season since 2016, when Bobby Wagner made 19.5% of Seattle's tackles.Racking up tackles doesn't mean much if you're just on the field all the time for a bad defense and tackling guys 15 yards downfield, but Brooks has made 20 tackles short of the sticks on third and fourth down, the most of any player in the NFL. His 13 tackles for loss are second in the league among off-ball linebackers behind Eric Wilson, who is having the same sort of out-of-nowhere season we've seen from De'Vondre Campbell and Zack Baun in recent years and also deserved serious consideration. Brooks has produced stuffs for no gain or a loss on 5.6% of run plays, the highest rate in the league for any full-season linebacker. And Brooks has chipped in with 3.5 sacks as a blitzer.